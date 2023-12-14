Storm knocks out power to some in St. Lucie, sets up 'nasty' weekend at area beaches

Don't plan on beach time for the next few days.

The storm that began battering parts of the region late Wednesday is expected to continue through most of the weekend, bringing moderate coastal flooding and minor to moderate erosion through Saturday afternoon.

"It's going to be pretty nasty at the beaches," said Megan Tollefsen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Thursday and into Friday, onshore winds will increase and the region may see gusts of up to 50 mph. Eight- to 13-foot waves are forecast for the beaches, and waves are expected to run up to the dunes, Tollefsen said.

A wind advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday; a coastal flood warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Saturday; and a high-surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

At midday Thursday, the storm had knocked out power to 2,200 Florida Power & Light Co. customers in St. Lucie County; fewer than 10 in Indian River County and none in Martin County had lost power, according to FPL's Power Tracker.

Martin County

All beaches in Martin County may erode in this storm, said Martin County spokeswoman Martha Ann Kneiss, but plans already are in place to respond.

County staff is monitoring winds, passing showers, dangerous surf and high offshore seas, Kneiss said, but while there may be erosion, local beaches "have held strong this year and we will be prepared with recovery efforts."

Wind and high tide hammer Bathtub Beach on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, on South Hutchinson Island in Martin County, Wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, and a high wind warning remained in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Martin County beaches did hold up well during a storm last month, Jessica Garland, Martin County's coastal program manager said at the time.

Vero Beach, Indian River County

Vero Beach is watching for erosion, but the current storm has done little damage so far, said Matthew Mitts, city director of public works.

Monitoring was under way along beaches in unincorporated Indian River County, too, said Eric Charest, interim natural resources director.

The storm could add to or take away sand from beaches, he said. A contractor performing dune renourishment stopped work until Monday because of the weather, Charest said.

Portions of the Conn Beach boardwalk have broken from the foundation of Ocean Drive due to shoreline erosion in Vero Beach after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Thursday Nov. 10, 2022.

St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County Director of Port, Inlet & Beaches Joshua Revord could not be reached for comment Thursday, but has said the county typically waits to assess beach damage until after a storm has passed.

More: Beaches expected to take a hit again from two-day storm that pounded Treasure Coast

More: "It happened so fast": Areas of Indian River County pounded by rain, left with flooding

Erosion is expected during the fall and winter months, but most of the sand lost typically is pulled back to shore over the spring and summer, Revord has said.

Staff writers Gianna Montesano, Wicker Perlis and Nick Slater contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Winds and high surf may cause erosion to Treasure Coast beaches