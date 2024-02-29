Storm knocks out power for thousands in North Jersey Wednesday evening
Stormy weather knocked out power to thousands of people in North Jersey on Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service was reporting wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph during a rainy night. There is a wind advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday in central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey.
Jersey Central Power & Light was reporting 13,871 Morris County customers in the dark as of 10 p.m. because of "severe weather."
The hardest hit towns were:
Roxbury: 2,735
Chatham: 2,549
Jefferson: 2,128
In Sussex County, JCP&L was reporting 2,272 customers without power at 10 p.m.
In Passaic County, JCP&L was reporting 1,758 customers affected as of 10 p.m., and PSE&G had 1,348 customers without power.
Bergen and Essex counties were mainly unaffected by the storm power outages.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Storm knocks out power for thousands in North Jersey