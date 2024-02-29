Storm knocks out power for thousands in North Jersey Wednesday evening

Stormy weather knocked out power to thousands of people in North Jersey on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service was reporting wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph during a rainy night. There is a wind advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday in central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey.

Jersey Central Power & Light was reporting 13,871 Morris County customers in the dark as of 10 p.m. because of "severe weather."

The hardest hit towns were:

Roxbury: 2,735

Chatham: 2,549

Jefferson: 2,128

In Sussex County, JCP&L was reporting 2,272 customers without power at 10 p.m.

In Passaic County, JCP&L was reporting 1,758 customers affected as of 10 p.m., and PSE&G had 1,348 customers without power.

Bergen and Essex counties were mainly unaffected by the storm power outages.

