Storm knocks out power to thousands in RI, causes travel restrictions

A powerful storm has knocked out power to nearly 12,000 Rhode Islanders, and has prompted restrictions on travel over bridges and cancellation of some Block Island Ferry trips.

With the storm delivering powerful wind and rain, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a coastal flood warning and a flood watch for rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

Expect rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in the Providence area with sustained winds of 28 to 33 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph, the weather service says. Wind along the coast will be stronger with gusts up to 60 mph.

This National Weather Service graphic shows projected maximum storm gusts.

A storm warning has been issued for coastal waters, with seas of 11 to 16 feet, the weather service says. The Block Island Ferry says it expects to expects to cancel trips later today after cancelling the 6:30 a.m. trip from Point Judith and the 8:15 a.m. ferry from Block Island. The company says it will monitor the weather and made a decision on later trips by 9 a.m.

High-profile vehicles such as RVs, house trailers and empty enclosed trailers aren't allowed to cross the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano bridges, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority says.

