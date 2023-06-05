Storm Lake police: Teen arrested for trying to put out hit on young child

A 17-year-old was charged with solicitation to commit murder after trying to use a fake website to put a hit out on a young child, Storm Lake police said Monday.

Around midnight on June 2, the Storm Lake Police Department received a report about someone who had twice visited rentahitman.com, a fake website, to set up the murder of a 7-year-old, according to a news release. The request included details about the child, including their name, addresses and where the child could be found.

The webmaster of the site sent the information to the police department, the release says. According to media reports, the founder of the website forwards serious requests to law enforcement, and the site has been involved with other cases where people faced criminal charges after trying to organize a murder.

Police worked through the night to identify the person targeted and a possible suspect. The morning of June 2, an undercover police officer contacted the suspect about the hit and confirmed that the suspect wanted the child to be killed, the news release says.

Around 3:30 p.m., police arrested the 17-year-old suspect and gathered evidence from the suspect's cellphone. Law enforcement believed that the solicitation was a credible threat to the 7-year-old.

Police charged the 17-year-old, who was found at an address in Storm Lake, with solicitation to commit murder, a felony. The teen was referred to juvenile court and is being held in the Cherokee YES Center.

The child and the child's family were not harmed and were unaware of the potential threat, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information was not immediately available. The Buena Vista CountyAttorney’s Office and the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department were involved with the investigation.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Storm Lake 17-year-old accused of soliciting murder of young child