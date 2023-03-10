Storm Larisa: More snow and ice disruption in Wales

Heavy snow overnight has caused disruption in parts of Wales

Heavy snow has caused widespread disruption to schools, roads and rail services in mid and north Wales for a second day.

The Met Office upgraded its weather warning to amber on Thursday, which until 09:00 GMT.

A second yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 14:00 GMT as Storm Larisa hits the UK.

More than 300 schools have confirmed they will be closed on Friday.

Sixty-two homes in Merthyr Tyfdil lost power on Friday morning, with the National Grid expecting the problem to be fixed by 10:30 GMT.

Transport for Wales has suspended its trains between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno, and Shrewsbury and Llanelli via the Heart of Wales on Friday due to the weather.

The provider added that passengers are advised not to attempt travel.

⚠️Do Not Travel - 10 March 2023



Due to severe snow forecasted across the network, services are suspended between:



❌Shrewsbury and Llanelli via the Heart of Wales

❌Blaenau Ffestiniog a Llandudno



Due to conditions, no replacement buses will be operating.

Up to 30cm (12in) of snow is expected in places, which caused the closure of some major roads on Friday morning including:

The A55 westbound between junction 36A and 35 in Broughton, Flintshire

The A542 Horseshoe Pass, Denbighshire in both directions between Llangollen and Pen-Y-Stryt

The A543 in both directions at Pentrefoelas, Conwy

The A4086 in both directions from Capel Curig turn off, Caernarfon to The Royal Victoria Hotel, Llanberis, Gwynedd

The A458 in both directions from Criggion Lane, Garreg Bank, to The Church, Middletown in north Powys

Traffic Wales has also warned of extremely difficult driving conditions on the A548 in both directions between Buttington and Middletown in Powys due to snow, while delays are also expected on the A55 and A470 in both directions.

Colder air in the north tonight will spread southwards again later tonight with more sleet and snow gradually clearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AF2mBOSsHk — Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) March 9, 2023

Katie Wilby, of Flintshire council, told Radio Wales Breakfast: "It's pretty challenging conditions. We've had gritting crews out ploughing and gritting all night. We've had extra vehicles out.

"There has been significant snowfall overnight. We've seen 20 to 40 centimetres in places, particularly on high ground, but I think most parts of Flintshire have seen snow this morning and will wake up to snow.

"It's coming down as fast as we're clearing it at the moment so it's really tricky."

Due to snow fall, services will be subject to delays & cancellations. Please keep checking our social media and the Arriva bus app for updates. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we get services safely operating ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/meZ2kJSPQV — Arriva Buses Wales (@arrivabuswales) March 10, 2023

Councillor Hugh Jones, lead member for environment at Wrexham council, added: "All our resources have been out overnight. The work has been hampered by a number of fallen trees as well, but we have managed to get the main routes open.

"The advice is if you don't have to travel, don't travel, because there will be enough people who have to travel to spread the salt.

"People have to understand that our teams have been working for over 24 hours, so it's really a tough time."

Arriva bus said that Wrexham services suspended on Friday morning have since returned to operation but buses would only be using the main roads until further notice.

Snow at Denbigh Cricket Pitch on Friday morning

Ms Wilby added that the authority has spread about 360 tonnes of gritting salt and covered 1,466 miles (2,360km) of road in 36 hours.

She said some disruption must be expected, adding: "We are working really hard to keep the roads open but I would advise that people don't travel unless absolutely necessary."

Tucker and Molly enjoying the snow in Pandy, Wrexham on Thursday

Helen Kynaston, of the Newtown Community Cafe in Powys: "This morning it was snowing really heavily early on.

"Yesterday was a major challenge and we only had a handful of customers, but our chef managed to get in. It took my neighbours and I about three-quarters of an hour to dig [us] out.

"We made the bowling club really nice and warm and we had requests from our regular customers who really struggled, so we delivered to them which we don't normally do on a Thursday."

Our @SimonOKing, using the highly accurate and recognised method of a tape measure on a bin lid, has measured 14cm of snow in N Wales this morning.

Can you top that? Get your rulers or measuring tapes out and share your snow depth pics with us in the replies. pic.twitter.com/aB1xzrokqw — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Brian Dulson from Tanat Valley Coaches said the company has had to cancel its Powys services for a second day.

He said: "Still pretty heavy in the last couple of hours. Our local schools are closed.

"Everywhere the snow is really bad, so it's getting the buses out because if you get stuck in the snow it's a nuisance. We've got little lanes and side roads, our routes are not just on the main roads."