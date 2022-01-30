Storm Malik hits northern Europe with force; at least 4 dead

JARI TANNER
·2 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — A powerful winter storm swept through northern Europe over the weekend, killing at least four people, destroying houses and cars, closing bridges and causing flooding and halting transport while leaving thousands of households without electricity.

Storm Malik was advancing in the Nordic region on Sunday, bringing strong gusts of wind, and extensive rain and snowfall in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Malik reached the Nordic region and northern Germany late Saturday after moving in from Britain where it caused havoc with material damage and transport chaos, hitting Scotland particularly bad.

In Scotland, a boy and a 60-year-old woman were killed Saturday by falling trees as strong winds battered northern parts of Britain.

Wind gusts of more than 100 mph (160 kph) have been reported in parts of Scotland, causing widespread disruption to transport and power cuts to tens of thousands of homes.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon warned that another storm due to hit the region on Sunday may be “more severe for parts of Scotland” than anticipated.

In Denmark, excessively strong winds with heavy rain caused the temporary closure of several bridges on Saturday including the key Oeresund road and rail bridge connecting Copenhagen and the Swedish city of Malmo.

Danish media reported that a 78-year-old woman died from severe injuries after falling in strong winds. In neighboring Germany, local media reported that a man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a billboard that was loosened by the storm.

Flooding in many parts of Denmark caused substantial material damage. Several traffic crashes caused by falling trees and flying debris were reported to police.

Southern parts of Sweden were badly hit, too, and thousands of households were without electricity by Sunday afternoon. Ferries to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland were canceled because of strong winds.

Severe damage to houses, cars and boats, among other things, were reported in Norway while heavy snowfall throughout Finland caused road crashes and disrupted bus and train traffic in parts of the country.

___

Sylvia Hui contributed to this report from London.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Storm Malik: Woman killed by falling tree as winds top 100mph

    A woman has been killed by a falling tree as strong winds from Storm Malik batter northern parts of the UK.

  • Storm Malik: Nine-year-old boy becomes second person killed as high winds batter UK

    Falling trees behind deaths in Staffordshire and Aberdeen

  • Growers in Southwest Florida watching as temperatures hit 30 and lower Sunday morning

    The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning on Friday afternoon that ran most of Sunday morning until 9 a.m.

  • Russia's COVID-19 tally hits pandemic record due to omicron

    The state coronavirus task force reported 121,288 new infections over the past 24 hours — an all-time high and 8,000 more than a day earlier. The task force said 668 people died of COVID-19 in the past day, bring Russia’s total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,728, by far the largest in Europe. Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week last October amid a jump in reported cases and deaths.

  • How many inches of snow are we getting? Your county-by-county breakdown for Delaware

    "Stay home tonight and tomorrow," said meteorologist Patrick O'Hara of the National Weather Service.

  • New England slammed with heavy snow storm

    A storm with wind gusts near hurricane force lashed the Northeast on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages. (Jan. 29)

  • Chris Brown, Admitted Domestic Abuser, Blames Mysterious ‘They’ for New Rape Lawsuit

    "Jane Doe" claims incident took place on a yacht docked at Diddy's home in Miami

  • Iraqi airstrikes kill 9 IS militants, including 4 Lebanese

    Iraqi airstrikes killed nine suspected Islamic State fighters, including four Lebanese, in retaliation for an IS attack on Iraqi army barracks earlier this month, officials said Sunday. IS gunmen in Iraq broke into a barracks in the mountainous al-Azim district outside the town of Baqouba on Jan. 21, killed a guard and shot dead 11 soldiers as they slept. It was one of the boldest attacks by the militants in recent weeks and came amid an uptick in violence that stoked fears the group has been re-energized.

  • The next Cascadia earthquake could be devastating. Start your preparations

    There are people and pets who depend on you. Be ready for when the Cascadia earthquake hits.

  • Thousands without power after historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England

    Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard his the region on Saturday, with Boston recording its snowiest January day and one of its top 10 storms of all time with at least 23.7 inches.The latest: Reports of 16" of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Boston office. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Sudanese take to the streets in latest anti-coup protests

    Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Sudan's capital and other cities across the country Sunday for the latest in a months-long string of demonstrations denouncing an October military coup that plunged the country into turmoil. The coup has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to remove al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

  • Feds try to block victims of Surfside condo collapse from accessing crucial evidence

    After the deadly Surfside condo collapse, crucial pieces of evidence — including portions of columns, beams and slabs — were trucked away from the disaster site and stored in a Miami-Dade police warehouse.

  • 'Aaron Rodgers' stars in Russian propaganda in new SNL cold open

    'Aaron Rodgers' stars in Russian propaganda in new SNL cold open

  • UK's Harry and Meghan voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation

    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform and are committed to continuing to work with the company, a spokesperson for their Archewell foundation said on Sunday. Singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are removing their music from Spotify in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Harry and Meghan signed a series of corporate deals, including to produce and host podcasts for Spotify, as part of their efforts to make a living following their split with Britain's royal family announced in 2020.

  • Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty being sued by security guard over alleged attack

    Looks like Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are headed back to court. The 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper and her husband are […] The post Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty being sued by security guard over alleged attack appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Blizzard blanketing East Coast likely to become bomb cyclone

    Blizzard blanketing East Coast likely to become bomb cyclone

  • Major Nor'easter blankets U.S. East Coast with snow, heavy winds

    The northeastern United States was walloped by a fierce winter storm on Saturday that dropped more than two feet (60 cm) of snow on some areas while packing high winds, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and leading governors in Rhode Island and other states to curtail access to the roads. Nearly 11 million people along the East Coast remained under blizzard warnings from the Nor'easter, according to the National Weather Service, including the Boston metropolitan area, which was forecast to be hit with up to 25 inches (64 cm) of snow. The storm blanketed a large swath of New England with snow.

  • NJ snow storm wallops Jersey Shore as promised. How much snow have we got?

    Mother Nature delivered on forecasters’ promises of a blizzard Saturday, blowing a foot or more of whirling snow along some areas of the Jersey Shore.

  • How much snow did we get in Rhode Island? Latest totals by city, town

    As blizzard-like conditions bury New England, weather spotters are reporting current accumulation totals to the National Weather Service.

  • Forecasters tracking potential winter storm threat for Groundhog Day

    As a bomb cyclone wallops New England into Saturday night, the weather will continue to remain quiet across the middle of the nation, but that is expected to change next week, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Winter and spring are expected to collide as a far-reaching storm is poised to unfold right around Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, unleashing disruptive types of weather ranging from snow and ice to soaking rain and severe thunderstorms. Forecasters are monitoring an approximate 2,000-mile