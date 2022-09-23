Storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket

AccuWeather

The best nights of all of 2022 to see Jupiter in the night sky are about to take place as the planet takes center stage in the night sky, a showing unlike any other in nearly six decades. The sun, Earth and Jupiter will nearly align perfectly in the solar system on Monday, Sept. 26, during an event that happens once every 13 months called the Jupiter opposition. This is also around the same time that the gas giant is closest to the Earth. Just one day before opposition, Jupiter will be around 36