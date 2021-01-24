Storm next week expected to bring 'significant rain and mountain snow' to Southland, forecasters say

Paul Duginski
Saturday afternoon rain from the first of several wet storm systems approaching California in the coming week creates a rainbow over the Santa Ynez Mountains on the Gaviota Coast of Santa Barbara County with Condor Point in the background at an elevation of 3001 feet.
Saturday afternoon rain from the first of several wet storm systems approaching California next week creates a rainbow over the Santa Ynez Mountains on the Gaviota Coast of Santa Barbara County, with Condor Point in the background at an elevation of 3,001 feet. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A storm system arriving during the second half of next week has the potential to bring widespread moderate to heavy rain to Southern California, the National Weather Service says.

Rainfall rates could be high at times, raising the possibility of debris flows in the recent burn areas, as well as mud and rock slides on mountain roads. Significant snow accumulations are possible with the storm, mainly above 5,000 feet.

The biggest storm, the third in a series, is predicted to incorporate an atmospheric river. Atmospheric rivers are concentrated streams of water vapor in the middle and lower levels of the atmosphere. Because they're lower in the atmosphere, they tend to be warmer, even when they aren't a pipeline directly to the tropics.

This atmospheric river will come more from the west, said Eric Boldt, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "It's not a direct tropical connection, but [has] above-normal water content that can bring steady moderate rain for many hours."

An atmospheric river is forecast to accompany the most powerful in a series of three storms.
An atmospheric river is forecast to accompany the most powerful in a series of three storms affecting the Southland through the end of the week. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

The pattern change comes after a summer that featured record heat, the worst fire season in California history and a dry fall and early winter raked by Santa Ana winds.

After a hot summer, the entire state has been unusually dry through the fall and early winter.
After a hot summer, the entire state has been unusually dry through the fall and early winter. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Though the Pacific Northwest and northern Intermountain West have enjoyed heavy precipitation from a series of North Pacific storms, the central and southern parts of the West are in drought that's about as bad as it can get. With areas already classified as being in extreme and exceptional drought, "not much deterioration can be introduced," the U.S. Drought Monitor reported on Thursday.

A wetter pattern would provide welcome relief in the Southwest.
A wetter pattern would provide welcome relief in the Southwest, which has been desiccated by prolonged drought. The most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

About the only way such a parched, scorched landscape could get worse would be to unleash heavy rain from an atmospheric river— rain that's like a fire hose — washing mud and debris down rugged slopes. Rain is needed, but not all at once. If heavy rain rates occur, there is a risk of debris flows in recent burn scars such as those left by the Lake, Bobcat and Ranch2 fires, and other fires in Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Forecasters don't expect an epic rain scenario, but warn that the public should pay attention to updates and follow the directions of authorities if they are told to evacuate.

Massive amounts of rain aren't needed to create a dangerous situation. For example, the Montecito mudslide in Santa Barbara County on Jan. 9, 2018, following the Thomas fire, occurred after only about a half-inch of rain. But that rain fell in about 5 minutes, and produced debris flows 15 feet high.

One decent storm in December punctuated an otherwise dry fall and early winter in downtown Los Angeles.
One decent storm in December punctuated an otherwise dry fall and early winter in downtown Los Angeles. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

How did we get to this point?

A La Niña is in place in the equatorial Pacific, and is expected to persist through the rest of the winter. La Niña typically results in a dry winter in Southern California and the Southwest, although that's not always the case. El Niño, La Niña's wetter cousin, usually means a wet winter in Southern California, based on history, but, again, there are no guarantees.

The Southland has seen one storm in the last nine months, and the dry pattern up to now has been consistent with a typical La Niña winter — which usually also features wetter-than-normal weather in the Pacific Northwest and across the Northern Tier of the United States.

Even though the Los Angeles region had nearly normal rainfall last winter, the excessive summer heat and dry Santa Ana winds in the fall and early winter have left fuels tinder dry. Numerous large fires burned more than 4 million acres in California in 2020, sometimes shrouding almost the entire state in smoke.

In a Mediterranean climate like California's, rain falls mostly during the winter. Even without the influence of El Niño and La Niña, Southern California depends on five to seven significant storms for its rainfall each year.

"In L.A. it doesn't rain or drizzle every day during the winter like it does in Seattle," said climatologist Bill Patzert. "Rain comes in five, six or seven events. There are usually less than 20 days of rain, and less than 10 days of significant rain all season."

The Los Angeles Basin is a flood plain. After a season that started out dry in 1937-38, two storms in late February and early March 1938 abruptly dropped as much rain on the region in five days as usually falls in an entire season. Catastrophic flooding from the foothills to Long Beach followed, causing the equivalent of a billion dollars of damage in today's dollars. Angelenos were fed up with such repetitive, damaging floods. These events spurred authorities finally to tame the Los Angeles River and other waterways by lining them with concrete for flood control.

As Patzert points out, these concrete channels aren't flowing in a major way about 99% of the time.

A reminder of what could happen before these waterways were made into concrete channels happened on New Year's in 1934.

In November 1933, a fire denuded a 7.5-square-mile area in the foothills above Montrose and La Crescenta. Then, on Dec. 31, 1933, and Jan. 1, 1934, an atmospheric river storm dropped 10 to 15 inches of rain on foothill communities, and as much as 20 to 30 inches on the foothills and mountains. Downtown Los Angeles got 8.27 inches of rain, as The Times reported.

The deadly New Year&#39;s flood was front-page news in the Los Angeles Times.
The deadly New Year's flood was front-page news in the Los Angeles Times. (Los Angeles Times)

"The Montrose flood, as the calamity soon came to be called, took at least 45 lives, destroyed about 100 homes and turned the little community into a mud-filled, barren landscape, said local historian Art Cobery, who has become an expert on the catastrophe and its aftermath," The Times reported in 2009.

After the 1934 New Year&#39;s flood in Los Angeles, cars are marooned in mud outside the Bohemian Gardens.
After the 1934 New Year's flood in Los Angeles, cars are marooned in mud outside the Bohemian Gardens on Mission Road. One man lost his life there. (Los Angeles Times)
A front page infographic in the Times explains the calamity.
A front page infographic in the Times explains the calamity. (Los Angeles Times)

Singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie memorialized the tragedy in a song about the "Los Angeles New Year's Flood."

Atmospheric rivers are extremely wet moisture plumes. They can drop rain on the flatlands as they come ashore, but when they lift up and over the steep and rugged coastal hills and mountains, their cargo of moisture is wrung out. This means that they're dropping heavy rain, possibly at an intense rate, on the very areas that have been stripped of vegetation by wildfires during the previous summer and fall.

"All of this serves as a cautionary tale for those living below burn areas such as the Bobcat fire in the San Gabriel Mountains. Mudslides can't be predicted, but they can be anticipated," Patzert said. "The best protection for mudslides is to stay informed and evacuate when authorities issue warnings.

"Great droughts, fires, floods and mudslides after heavy rain, decade after decade. It's a story told for thousands of years," Patzert added. "It's a California classic."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Black clergy joins push to convince skeptical African Americans to get vaccinated

    Black church leaders are joining the effort to convince African Americans, long skeptical of the medical establishment, to put their trust in vaccines to help bring the pandemic to an end. 

  • GOP Senator threatens to block Biden cabinet confirmations if Democrats push ahead with impeachment

    Mr Johnson said Democrats have to choose between 'being vindictive or staffing administration to keep nation safe’

  • 3,000 arrested at protests demanding Navalny's release

    Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people Saturday in nationwide protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe, according to a group that counts political detentions. The protests in scores of cities in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) highlighted how Navalny has built influence far beyond the political and cultural centers of Moscow and St. Petersburg. In Moscow, an estimated 15,000 demonstrators gathered in and around Pushkin Square in the city center, where clashes with police broke out and demonstrators were roughly dragged off by helmeted riot officers to police buses and detention trucks.

  • SNP reveals 'roadmap to referendum' as poll shows support for independence

    The SNP has revealed a "roadmap to a referendum" on Scottish independence, with the latest poll showing a majority want a fresh vote. Mike Russell, the Scottish Government's Constitution Secretary, will present the 11-point document to the party's policy forum on Sunday. It says a "legal referendum" will be held after the pandemic if there is a pro-independence majority following May's election. The roadmap states any attempt by the UK Government to challenge the legality of the referendum in the courts will be "vigorously opposed". A Section 30 order - part of the Scotland Act 1998 which allows Holyrood to pass laws normally reserved to Westminster - was granted by the UK Government ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

  • Biden's next executive order will let people stay on unemployment if they quit an unsafe job

    President Biden has issued another two executive orders aimed at the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout.Millions of Americans have claimed unemployment insurance as they lost their jobs amid the pandemic, not to mention thousands of noncitizen workers who haven't been eligible for the benefits. Congress has so far passed two relief bills aimed at helping those who have lost their jobs, though many families are still struggling. Biden is pushing Congress to pass another $1.9 trillion stimulus program, but took initial and immediate relief steps Friday with another round of executive orders.The first order would increase how much families are given through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program each week. About 12 million families rely on the program, and this order would boost food stamp benefits for a family of four by 15 percent, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese tells The New York Times. And while Biden has called for another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, this order would direct the IRS to ensure Americans are getting their $600 payments as well. Notably, the order will also let people claim unemployment benefits even if they quit their job because they feel unsafe working it during the pandemic, among other economic benefits aimed at low-income Americans.The second order meanwhile lays the groundwork for ensuring federal workers and contractors are paid at least $15 per hour and can access paid leave, CNN reports. It also undoes some of former President Donald Trump's orders that let a president hire and fire employees for political reasons and limited federal workers' bargaining rights.Biden has spent the first two days of his presidency issuing executive orders to combat Trump's policies on immigration, climate, the pandemic, and more.More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit 'No way' McConnell has had a post-Trump 'epiphany,' political scientist says

  • Israeli police, ultra-Orthodox protesters clash over schools

    Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police in two major cities on Sunday, as authorities faced new difficulties in enforcing coronavirus restrictions in the country's religious communities. The clashes occurred in Jerusalem and Ashdod as police attempted to close religious schools that had opened in violation of lockdown orders. This has contributed to a disproportionate infection rate, with the ultra-Orthodox community accounting for over one-third of Israel's coronavirus cases, despite making up just over 10% of the population.

  • Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in attack on Turkish container ship off Nigeria

    Pirates off Nigeria's coast kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday in a brazen and violent attack that was farther from shore than usual. One sailor was killed in the raid, an Azerbaijani citizen, while those kidnapped are from Turkey, according to the respective governments and a crew list obtained by Reuters. Accounts from crew, family members and security sources described a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack on Saturday in which armed pirates boarded the ship and breached its protective citadel, possibly with explosives.

  • Navalny's wife detained amid mass arrests as protests sweep across Russia

    Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a protest in Moscow on Saturday as demonstrations in support of the opposition leader swept across Russia. Authorities detained at least 1,600 people at unauthorised rallies in Moscow and dozens of cities across the country, with some reports of violent clashes between protesters and riot police. At least 10,000 people joined protests in Moscow, according to estimates, in a test to Vladimir Putin. Protests began in Russia’s Far East and Siberia on Saturday morning. Seven time zones east of Moscow, about 3,000 people marched across the city of Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, chanting “Navalny!” In Novosibirsk, chants “Putin is a thief” rang out in freezing minus 19 C temperatures as opposition supporters walked across the city to the main square.

  • Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial

    The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. At least five supporters facing federal charges have suggested they were taking orders from the then-president when they marched on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to challenge the certification of Joe Biden's election win. Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man photographed on the dais in the Senate who was shirtless and wore face paint and a furry hat with horns, has similarly pointed a finger at Trump.

  • Guyana says Venezuela detained two fishing vessels in its waters

    Guyana said late on Saturday that a Venezuelan navy vessel detained two vessels that were fishing in Guyana's exclusive economic zone, the latest dispute in a long-running border conflict between the two South American nations. Caracas says much of eastern Guyana is its own territory, a claim that is rejected by Georgetown. The conflict has flared up in recent years as Guyana has started developing oil reserves near the disputed area.

  • The Bidens were reportedly left waiting outside the White House on Inauguration Day because Trump sent the staff home

    The Trumps sent the butlers home "so there would be no-one to help the Bidens when they arrived," a source told The National Journal.

  • Israel expands vaccination drive to include 16 to 18-year-olds in bid to save exams

    Israel has started vaccinating teenagers as it expanded its world-leading Covid-19 vaccination campaign to 16-18 year-olds in an effort to get them back in schools to take their winter exams on schedule. At least one dose has been administered to over 25 per cent of Israel’s 9.25 million population, with just over 10.5 per cent having received a second dose. Working its way down its priority list, the vaccine in Israel is now available to anyone over 40 or, with parental permission, those aged between 16 and 18. The winter matriculation certificate is a large part of university and military admissions. Israel struck a deal with Pfizer at the beginning of January that allowed them to expedite delivery of the vaccine so that all over 16s would be inoculated by the end of March, in return for extensive data on their vaccination campaign to share with the world. Israeli health minister, Yuli Edelstein, told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the data from their vaccination programme suggests a first dose gave just 30 per cent protection from coronavirus. “We are just at the beginning of the (vaccination) campaign, we do see cases of people that after getting the first dose still get sick with the coronavirus,” he said.

  • Biden's early approach to virus: Underpromise, overdeliver

    President Joe Biden, in his first three days in office, has painted a bleak picture of the country's immediate future, warning Americans that it will take months, not weeks, to reorient a nation facing a historic convergence of crises. In addition, it is an explicit rejection of President Donald Trump’s tack of talking down the coronavirus pandemic and its economic toll. Chris Lu, a longtime Obama administration official, said the grim tone is aimed at “restoring trust in government” that eroded during the Trump administration.

  • Bolsonaro's support falls sharply, but a majority reject impeachment, polls show

    Support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has overseen the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak, has fallen sharply, a Datafolha poll shows, as a brutal second wave and a lack of vaccines sour views of his far-right government. However, despite his declining support, a majority of Brazilians are now against him being impeached, a second Datafolha poll found. According to one of the polls, Bolsonaro's administration was rated as bad or terrible by 40% of respondents, compared with 32% in an early-December survey.

  • New Defense Secretary Austin arrives at Pentagon

    President Joe Biden's new defense secretary arrived at the Pentagon Friday for his first day on the job, just a short time after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate 93-2. Lloyd J. Austin is the nation's first Black secretary of defense. (Jan. 22)

  • Hong Kong ordered into city's first Covid lockdown after outbreak

    Thousands of Hong Kongers were ordered to stay in their homes on Saturday for the city's first coronavirus lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts. The order bans anyone inside multiple housing blocks within the neighbourhood of Jordan from leaving their apartment unless they can show a negative test. Officials said they planned to test everyone inside the designated zone within 48 hours "in order to achieve the goal of zero cases in the district". The South China Morning Post said the measures covered about 150 housing blocks and up to 9,000 people with hundreds of police on standby to enforce the lockdown. Hong Kong was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus after it burst out of central China.

  • Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill

    It's taken only days for Democrats gauging how far President Joe Biden's bold immigration proposal can go in Congress to acknowledge that if anything emerges, it will likely be significantly more modest. As they brace to tackle a politically flammable issue that's resisted major congressional action since the 1980s, Democrats are using words like “aspirational” to describe Biden's plan and “herculean” to express the effort they'll need to prevail. A cautious note came from the White House on Friday when press secretary Jen Psaki said the new administration views Biden's plan as a “first step” it hopes will be “the basis" of discussions in Congress.

  • Slim majority of Americans want Senate to convict Trump: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    A slim majority of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be convicted by the Senate of inciting an insurrection and barred from holding public office, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, which showed a sharp partisan divide over the issue. The national public opinion poll, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, found that 51% of Americans think Trump should be found guilty for inciting the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Another 37% said Trump should not be convicted and the remaining 12% said they were unsure.

  • Overseas travellers returning to the UK face paying for 10 extra days at a hotel

    British families returning from foreign holidays will have to pay for an extra 10 days in an airport hotel under heavy guard, in plans backed by the Home Office. Senior Cabinet ministers are likely to approve a plan to force people returning from overseas to quarantine in a hotel to ensure that they cannot bring variants of Covid-19 back into the UK. The chief dispute at Cabinet level is whether the hotel quarantine rules apply to all visitors or just to those returning from coronavirus hotspots. Downing Street sources confirmed that hotel quarantining was likely to form part of the “next steps”, after Boris Johnson made clear at his press conference on Friday that more would have to be done on securing the borders. The plans will be thrashed out at a meeting of the Government’s Covid-Operational committee, chaired by Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister, on Tuesday. Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are understood to back tougher measures while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Chancellor Rishi Sunak support a more targeted approach. Ms Patel is understood to be pushing for all returning travellers, including Britons, to spend 10 days in a designated hotel near an airport or port on returning. Talks are already underway with hotel chains including Holiday Inn-owner IHG. Taxpayers would cover the cost of security guards to ensure they did not attempt to leave the hotel or go home. One Home Office source said: “You have to do it for everything or it makes it pointless.” One source said: “Officials are sounding out which chains would be interested. They are empty. It makes sense for a lot of them. “It is working out what it looks like in practice, that is what is happening over the weekend.” The hope is that the current numbers of arrivals (around 10,000 a day) will slow to a trickle of several thousand visitors a day once the measures are adopted. The quarantine plan is favoured to Australian-style border closures which could leave Britons stranded and force the Government to fund an airlift operation to bring them home.

  • Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts

    The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending efforts to create neighborhood-level statistics on the citizenship and age of residents, using 2020 census data, in the latest rollback of Trump administration census-related initiatives that critics feared would be used to favor Republicans and whites during the drawing of state and local districts. As part of an order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday on the 2020 census, the Census Bureau said Friday that it would discontinue efforts to create citizenship tabulations at the city-block level using 2020 census data combined with administrative records.