Storm Noa: Lightning strike on house as storm passes

Fire crews were called to reports of a house hit by lightning as Storm Noa brought winds of more than 60mph (96.5km/h) across Devon and Cornwall.

The electrics at the house in West Alvington, Devon were damaged, the fire service said after being called at 12:20 BST on Wednesday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and there was no fire.

Raleigh Avenue in Torquay remains closed after a tree fell on to a house.

Police said everyone was accounted for after the tree fell on Wednesday.

Devon County Council warned roads users to be alert, saying: "There may still be a large amount of tree and other windblown debris on the roads, pavements and cycleways."

Coastal areas in the South West were worst hit, with the National Grid reporting on Wednesday afternoon that 268 properties in Devon and 43 in Cornwall had been left without power.

Pictures emerged of huge waves piling into the coast off Cape Cornwall.

Thursday's weather forecast in the region is breezy with showers.

