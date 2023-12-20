Storm Pia: NI wind warning as system moves in from Atlantic

Disruption is possible across parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday night and Thursday as Storm Pia moves in.

Named by the Danish met office, Pia is forecast to bring the strongest winds towards the north coast.

On the north coast, gusts up to 55mph (90km/h) are expected on much of Thursday but more exposed headlands could see speeds up to 70mph (115km/h).

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the potentially damaging winds from 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The warning remains in force until 21:00 on Thursday.

Yellow weather warning UPDATED



The yellow wind warning end time has been brought forward, and the warning impact level has been updated



Thursday 0000 - 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ https://t.co/Oz2T7XISQT pic.twitter.com/p8m85Pxtna — Met Office (@metoffice) December 20, 2023

The Met Office is urging people on the coast to be aware of large and potentially life-threatening waves.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of up to 50mph (80km/h) through much of Thursday.

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has advised the public not to visit forests, country parks, and nature reserves until the winds subside.

As the storm advances, the Met Office has said it expected the winds to slowly moderate from the west on Thursday evening.

Storm Pia has also sparked weather warnings across the Republic of Ireland by Irish weather service Met Éireann.

The organisation is warning of difficult driving and cycling conditions, large coastal waves, and debris with loose objects being displaced.