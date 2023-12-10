Storm Prediction Center preliminarily reporting 13 tornadoes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has shared new details about the storms that impacted at least 11 Tennessee counties on Saturday.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, TEMA announced the Storm Prediction Center’s Storm Reports are preliminarily reporting 13 tornadoes occurred during the severe weather on Saturday, Dec. 9. The National Weather Service is sending survey teams to assess the storm damage.

So far, preliminary storm survey results from the National Weather Service indicate an EF-3 tornado passed through Montgomery County with 150 mph winds. The same tornado is believed to have moved into Logan County, Kentucky, but it weakened to an EF-2 with 115 mph winds.

According to TEMA, counties affected by the severe weather include Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Weakley, and Wilson counties.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed only six weather-related deaths have been reported so far. Local officials previously said those fatalities include two adults and one child in Clarksville, and two adults and one toddler in Madison.

Officials said the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated to support local efforts and monitor weather concerns in West and Middle Tennessee.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, TEMA said 30,960 power outages have been reported statewide while Sumner County has two water utilities running on generator power.

Meanwhile, several shelters have opened up for people who have been displaced from their homes and/or need to report structural damage, receive food, or address medical requirements.

Northeast High School at 3701 Trenton Road in Clarksville (managed by American Red Cross)

Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing at 2650 Trenton Road in Clarksville (independently operated)

Cornerstone Church at 1410 Stop 30 Road in Hendersonville (managed by American Red Cross)

Madison Community Center at 550 N. Dupont Avenue in Nashville (managed by American Red Cross)

Dickson YMCA at 225 Henslee Drive in Dickson (independently operated)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to help with traffic control and other law enforcement duties while the Tennessee Department of Transportation monitors road conditions across the state. As of 11:45 a.m., TEMA said the only major road closures were State Route 6 and State Route 258 in Sumner County, as well as State Route 45 in Davidson County.

TEMA also shared the following safety recommendations in the aftermath of the tornado outbreak:

Don’t enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.

Only hire licensed contractors and don’t pay the total amount before the work is complete.

Avoid downed power lines.

If your house or property was damaged, take pictures prior to clean-up efforts and contact your insurance company.

Reach out to your local emergency management agency if you need immediate help.

You can find more disaster recovery resources for consumers by clicking here.

