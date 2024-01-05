Storm projected to bring 3 to 5 inches of weekend snow to Johnstown region

Jan. 5—An eastbound storm is expected to bring the most significant snowfall of the season so far to the Greater Johnstown area this weekend, forecasters said.

National Weather Service officials said the worst of the storm, which is projected to move into Pennsylvania early Saturday, will likely dump the heaviest totals on areas from State College to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

But Johnstown and Somerset are currently projected to see three to five inches of snow by the time the storm exits the region early Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Greg DeVoir said.

Areas to the east of Johnstown, such as Altoona and Huntington, are projected to receive snowfall totals on the higher end of the spectrum, he said.

DeVoir said the storm will likely bring snow well into Saturday night for Cambria County, and that could be a welcome sight for some, he added.

"We've been in a drier pattern," he said. "I think people are excited to finally see some snow."

While elements driving the storm were still on the West Coast, a couple days away, "the potential is strong for it to be a plow-able snow," DeVoir said.

For much of the region, it'll be the first significant snow accumulation of the season.

PennDOT sent out notices this week reminding motorists to prepare for winter travel.

Much of the region is once again below the normal average snowfall for the season to date.

According to the North East Regional Climate Center, which tracks snowfall daily across Pennsylvania, Johnstown has received just under four inches of snow since Oct. 1.

The total is even lower to the west — for example, 2 1/2 inches in New Florence — while weather stations in South Fork and at the Ebensburg sewage plant have received eight and 12 inches, respectively.

Laurel Summit and Somerset, higher elevations that often receive heavier amounts of snow, have recorded just over 25 inches and 14 inches through Wednesday, respectively, the climate center reported.

DeVoir said this winter's predominant El Niño climate pattern can take part of the credit.

While western and central Pennsylvania is still susceptible to major winter storms overall, that pattern often brings southern storms and drier conditions in the north.

For Pennsylvania, however, the case may be different over the coming week or so, DeVoir said.

"It's like we flipped a switch, because now we're looking like we're going to be seeing a pattern of milder temperatures and more precipitation," he said.

It's far too soon to say for certain, but the region could see as many as three storms by mid-January, with the second posing the potential for a "messy" mix of precipitation next Tuesday, he said.

"Things can change quickly," DeVoir said.