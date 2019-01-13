Storm reports: Deadly winter storm spreads snow, ice into mid-Atlantic

While snow tapers off across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana on Sunday, residents of the mid-Atlantic will face power outages, slick roads and travel delays as snow and ice continue to pile up on Sunday.

"For many areas, this will be a long-duration winter storm event that lasts more than 12 hours and perhaps as long as 48 hours in some cases," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.



Heavy snow blankets central United States

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

(Photo/Jacki Wood)

(Twitter: @thunderhead_wx)

Ice caused this tree to snap in southwestern Missouri. (Photo/Debbie Wray)

(Twitter: @@mrslaws8417)

(Twitter: @AndyRossBaker)

(Twitter: @Kelian_NE)

(Photo/Brandon Kerr)

(Twitter: @thunderhead_wx)

(Twitter: @AndyRossBaker)

(Twitter: @AndyRossBaker)

(Facebook: Linda Schuder Brown)

Fulton, Missouri

(Photo/Andrew Carter)

(Photo/Jeff cox)

(Photo/@virgilkdowell)

The winter storm began to unfold over the region on Friday afternoon with heavy snow and freezing rain across Missouri and Kansas. Some motorists became stranded on the snow-covered roads for hours, and additional travel delays continued through Saturday.

At least four deaths have been reported in Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. CNN reports an additional three deaths occurred in Kansas, while one fatal crash occurred in Illinois and another in Indiana. This brings the total storm death toll to nine.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain moved into the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas on Saturday evening. Roads quickly became slick and travel delays mounted.

The weight of the heavy, wet snow could cause some trees to snap, leading to sporadic power outages. The freezing rain event unfolding in the higher elevations of North Carolina and southwestern Virginia can also lead to widespread power outages.

11:40 a.m. EST Sunday:

Missouri, Kansas, North Carolina and Virginia have the highest number of power outages from the winter storm as of 11:40 a.m. EST Sunday.



power outages 11319 winter storm More

9:52 a.m. EST Sunday:

A look at the updated snowfall totals for major metropolitan areas in the mid-Atlantic region Sunday morning. This is already the largest snowfall of the year in the nation's capital and the biggest snowstorm in Washington, D.C. since January 2016.



mid-atlantic snow totals More

9 a.m. EST Sunday:

A plane reportedly skidded off the runway at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier this morning. There were no reports of injuries.



According to FlightAware, there have been more than 1,000 flight cancellations today. More than 200 of those are from Reagan National Airport.

8:39 a.m. EST Sunday:

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is in Roanoke, Virginia, where sleet, freezing rain and snow continues to accumulate.



ICE STORM: freezing rain, sleet and snow with ice accumulations approaching 1/4" in Roanoke, VA area! DC continues with pure snow! Dangerous conditions here along I81 @breakingweather @accuweather #winterstormwarning #snow #vawx pic.twitter.com/26nq1yn3Db — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 13, 2019

NEW: freezing rain accumulation over 1/4" in Roanoke, VA with very slippery conditions along I81 in southwest VA. Reports of power outages in western NC #icestorm @breakingweather @accuweather #vawx pic.twitter.com/4AWsCrLXbV — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 13, 2019

8:10 a.m. EST Sunday:

The city of Richmond, Virginia, has activated its emergency operations center.



The COR Emergency Operations Center has been activated. We have 50+ trucks, tons of sand and salt on the roads. It's going to be a nasty day out there, so if you must go out, please take it slow and exercise caution and common sense! — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) January 13, 2019

In New Jersey, department of transportation officials say there are more than 1,000 department and contractor plows and salt spreaders working in the central and southern parts of the state. Residents are urged to stay off the roads.

The New Jersey Turnpike has instituted a speed restriction of 45 mph for the entire length from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the George Washington Bridge.

Crews were out treating snow-covered roads in Prince Georges County, Maryland, early Sunday morning.



As the snow continues to come down, here's a current look at the roads. This is Marlboro Pike, a primary road, in Upper Marlboro. DPW&T crews continue to plow the roads and treat them as needed. #Snow pic.twitter.com/jTUBdG9uP5 — PGCountyDPWT (@PGCountyDPWT) January 13, 2019

As of 8 a.m. EST Sunday, all storm reports will now be listed in Eastern time.

5:35 a.m. CST Sunday:

Heavy ice accretion across western North Carolina has now resulted in nearly 100,000 power outages.



While snow showers are occurring in the New York City area, no accumulation is expected.

4:02 a.m. CST Sunday:

Power outage reports are nearing 50,000 in North Carolina, where freezing rain continues to glaze raised surfaces including trees and power lines.

Farther north, snow is starting to take a toll on area roadways. Slick roads and low visibility will make travel slow and dangerous on Sunday morning as crews work to plow and treat area roadways.



As of 4:15 AM: 3.5"+ of snow has fallen across PWC. Some primary roads are starting to become snow covered; most secondary roads and neighborhoods are snow covered. Please continue to stay off the roads and give @VaDOTNOVA room to work! Updates at https://t.co/9v4Xs2IHWW #VaWx — Ready Prince William (@ReadyPWC) January 13, 2019

