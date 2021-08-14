Storm runoff causes flooding in New Mexico
Runoff from heavy rain caused scattered flooding and several closures of roads and highways across southern New Mexico on Saturday, officials said. (Aug. 14)
The volcanoes have been erupting for more than a week. A 6.9 earthquake also struck off the coast of the Alaskan Peninsula Saturday morning.
Heavy rains across Japan triggered a mudslide and flooding on Sunday, as almost 2 million people were under evacuation orders, per the BBC.Details: Rescuers found three of the eight people the mudslide had buried eight in the central Japanese prefecture of Nagano Sunday, but three others were presumed dead, AP reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Mudslides on Friday left at least one person dead in Nagasaki and another person in Hiroshima seriously
Recent research suggests chunks of Zealandia, an eighth continent that disappeared under the Pacific Ocean, might be 1.3 billion years old.
A storefront collapsed into rubble at a Las Vegas supermarket at opening time early Friday, injuring four people but none seriously, a fire official and witnesses said. Firefighters pulled one person from wood planking and roof debris about 6:20 a.m. at the La Bonita market east of the Las Vegas Strip, and that person and three others were taken to a hospital for treatment, Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell told reporters. No life-threatening injuries were reported, Broadwell said.
Lake Velence, a shallow, freshwater lake in central Hungary, is a haven for over 100 types of birds, dozens of species of fish and throngs of tourists who come to bathe in its waters for relief from the hot summers. The lake has lost nearly half of its water in the past two years as hot, dry summers have led to accelerating evaporation and deteriorating water quality. “For years we’ve seen what role global warming is playing in our lives, and it’s clearly connected to this low water level.”
A rural Mississippi community is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, two weeks after hosting the Neshoba County Fair that drew thousands who lived in cabins, attended shoulder-to-shoulder outdoor concerts and listened to stump speeches — including one by the Republican governor, who decried federal masking guidance as “foolish." Frustrated by rising COVID-19 infections, the chief executive officer of the 25-bed Neshoba General Hospital posted a message on social media this week challenging Gov. Tate Reeves to step up and show leadership. This week alone, Mississippi has broken its single-day record of new COVID-19 cases three times, with more than 3,000 cases reported Tuesday, more than 4,000 Thursday and more than 5,000 Friday.
Some Republican-controlled states have enacted laws or issued orders prohibiting school districts from requiring masks.
To the “Free Britney” activists who crowd outside courtrooms with whistles and placards, it came as a vindication. In a court filing on Thursday, Jamie Parnell Spears, 69, agreed to step down “when the time is right” from his increasingly controversial role as conservator for his daughter Britney, the blonde-haired pop icon who dominated the charts for much of the early 2000s.
A growing body of research that suggests fish feel pain is sparking an effort to improve the treatment of farm-raised fish that end up on American dinner plates.
CPA Media Pte Ltd / AlamyOn Oct. 7, 2001, a U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator drone flying over Afghanistan fired a missile at a building CIA analysts suspected of housing Taliban leader Mullah Omar. The Predator missed and instead struck a vehicle, killing several of the mullah's bodyguards.The botched Predator strike was hardly the first time U.S. military and intelligence agencies had sent aerial robots into battle. As early as World War II, the military tinkered with remote-controlled bombers.And
The Dixie Fire has burned nearly 520,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes in California since sparking July 13. Containment was 31% as of Friday.
Fred is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Monday as a tropical storm. Another tropical system could also be aiming for a U.S. landfall.
Heavy rains have flooded broad areas in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,,500 people
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Grace, which formed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, saw its wind speed decrease and had its forecast track shift west, taking Palm Beach and most of Broward out of its path. The storm still has a long-range forecast that affects Florida by midweek. Grace became the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and has a similar ...