Storm sets new L.A. rain records. Another blast is on the way. Here's a timeline

Rong-Gong Lin II, Thomas Curwen
·1 min read
Fontana, CA - January 14: Drivers keep distance and drive carefully in pouring rain on Freeway 15 on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in Fontana, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Drivers make their way through pouring rain Saturday on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California will get a break in the rain for part of Sunday, but a new storm is on the way.

The region was hit by intense storms on Saturday. That storm set several new rainfall records for the date, including downtown L.A. (1.82 inches), LAX (1.53 inches) and Long Beach airport (1.72 inches).

According to the National Weather Service, the new rain brought seasonal totals to 11.91 inches, "which is 6.46 inches above normal to date."

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the evening.

Monday: Rain in the morning, showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny.

Wednesday: Sunny.

Details

  • Snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet

  • Hazardous driving conditions

  • Minor flooding and mudslides possible, but no major flooding expected.

  • Rockslides are possible in canyons and steep hillsides,

  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday declared a local state of emergency in response to mudslides, flooding and road closures. The declaration, which asks the governor’s office to waive regulations that would slow recovery efforts, directs city departments to continue assessing storm damage and seek state and federal assistance.

  • The statewide onslaught of storms has helped put a significant dent in drought conditions. Just one month ago, 7% of California was in exceptional drought and 36% in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But on Thursday, that had dramatically changed: 0% of the state was in exceptional drought, and only a tiny portion of far Northern California, 0.32%, was in extreme drought.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

