Storm that slammed California moving east

A powerful cross country that has slammed Sorthern California with 7 inches of rain and Northern California with snow is expected to shift east across the U.S. this week. The storm is expected to bring snow from Colorado to Minnesota and thunderstorms to the Southern U.S. Danya Bacchus reports.

