Storm to soak New Year's Eve revelers as mild air prevails in much of eastern half of US

As the final hours of 2018 wind down and 2019 begins, a large storm will spread rainy and mild conditions over much of the eastern part of the nation.

The storm around New Year's Eve will follow a storm with mostly rain during Thursday night and Friday in the East.

"A lack of Arctic air from the South Central states to New England will cause most of the precipitation from the storm on Monday to Tuesday to fall as rain," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Revelers from New Orleans to Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston should be prepared for wet weather if they will be heading out to parties or spending time outdoors for First Night activities.



The heaviest rain with the storm at the end of 2018 will focus from the central Gulf coast to the Tennessee and Ohio valleys to parts of the southern Appalachians.

A general 1-3 inches of rain is forecast with local amounts to 5 inches possible.

This is enough rain to cause urban and small stream flooding. Significant rises are anticipated on some of the major rivers in the region, which have already spilled out of their banks and remain unusually high for this time of the year.

However, temperatures are forecast to surge with the front side of the storm.

The highest temperatures during the period from Monday to Tuesday may occur Monday night or Tuesday morning, due to the path and timing of the storm.



While a few pockets of ice and snow can occur over the northern tier of New England and New York state at the onset of the storm, the bulk of this storm will be rain even in those normally cold locations.

Temperatures are forecast to climb well above freezing in northern New England and into the 40s and 50s F across much of the upper mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes and the 50s and 60s farther south.

Compared to last year at the same time, when frigid conditions gripped many areas, temperatures may be 20 to 40 degrees higher in much of the East.



