Storm spreads snow from the Rockies to the Plains
A storm dumped snow on much of the western U.S. on Jan. 5 as it headed east.
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows when more snow is headed to Maryland this week.
A fast-moving system will bring snow to the area late Thursday night through the Friday morning commute.
Friday morning's commute to work could be difficult with a storm likely to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow on the region.
Meteorologists both local and national are tracking a possible nor'easter making its way up to southern New England this week.
The recent rains did not completely eliminate the drought, but they certainly helped improve drought conditions, water experts say.
Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia, but motorists who were stranded were angry with state officials' response to the storm.
An Alberta clipper is expected to take a snowy swing at the Midwest and Great Lakes this week and it could precede an even bigger storm system in the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists say. "A quick-hitting storm will march from the northern Plains into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday night, bringing along a swath of powdery snow and blustery conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. This storm started by dropping snow in Canada across southern Saskat
As of Tuesday morning, drivers in northern Virginia have been stuck for more than 15 hours on I-95 after a crash and icy conditions shut down traffic.
Heavy snowfall is wrecking havoc on highways, resulting in closures on high-traffic routes across the state but mainly through the Cascade Range.
The mid-Atlantic and New England will face the second snowstorm of the week from Thursday night into Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say accumulating snow will be disruptive across a large swath of the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories were issued across a large corridor of the United States from the South into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday in advance of the snowstorm. Virginia Gov. Ra
Ocean myths and legends abound and any sailor worth his sea salt loves a good tale from the sea. According to the captain of an icy ship that recently docked in Russia, this story all started with unusually strong winds and low December temperatures. It wasn't the scene from the "ice passage" between the worlds of the living and the dead in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, but it looked a lot like it. In this case, the vessel was a cargo ship carrying some very valuable freight docking
SET TO SOAK: The Bay Area is getting another sweeping round of stop-start rain this week.
FOX 5's Sue Palka has the details on more winter weather that could make it's way to the DMV later this week.
Some have been stuck on the road since noon after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought traffic to a halt.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the Northeast braces for its second snow storm of the week.
While December featured a clearly defined (and contrasting) temperature pattern across Canada, that will not be the case for most of January. A few major pattern upheavals are expected through this month.