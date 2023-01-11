Storm struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain

BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
·5 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although the north could see thundershowers Wednesday and another powerful weather front was expected to hit the state Friday.

At least 17 people have died in the storms battering the state. The figure is likely to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week.

A pickup truck driver and a motorcyclist were killed early Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley when a tree that had been struck by lightning fell on them, authorities said.

More than half of California’s 58 counties were declared disaster areas, the governor said.

The latest storm that began Monday was one in a series that began late last month and repairing the damage may cost more than $1 billion, said Adam Smith, a disaster expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Crews worked to reopen major highways that were closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud while more than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home.

They included Montecito, a wealthy Santa Barbara County community that is home to Prince Harry and other celebrities where 23 people died and more than 100 homes were destroyed in a mudslide five years ago.

Yet thousands of people living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remained under evacuation orders. In the San Joaquin Valley, raging waters from Bear Creek flooded parts of the city of Merced and neighboring Planada, a small agricultural community along a highway leading to Yosemite National Park.

All 4,000 residents of Planada were ordered to leave Tuesday morning. Neighborhoods were under water with cars submerged up to their roofs. Residents ordered to evacuate carried whatever they could salvage on their backs as they left in the rain.

Other evacuations were ordered because of levee breaches in parts of Monterey County.

The most recent atmospheric river — a long plume of moisture stretching into the Pacific that can drop staggering amounts of rain and snow — have eased in some areas. Light to moderate rain with some thundershowers was forecast to arrive Wednesday in Northern California. A longer storm system was predicted to last from Friday until Jan. 17.

Despite the rain, most of the state remained in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The storms may help locally “but will not resolve the long-term drought challenges,” said Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Damage from the storm included washed-out roads and seaside businesses flooded by 20-foot (6-meter) surf that pounded Santa Cruz County.

Many areas saw unprecedented amounts of rain coupled with furious winds and even hail and lightning that knocked down trees and damaged electrical lines.

More than 75,000 homes and businesses around the state were without power as of late Tuesday night, according to the website Poweroutage.us.

Mudslides damaged some homes in pricey Los Angeles hillside areas, while further up the coast a sinkhole damaged 15 homes in the rural Santa Barbara County community of Orcutt.

Kevin Costner, best-actor winner in a television drama series for “Yellowstone,” was unable to attend Tuesday’s Golden Globe awards in Los Angeles because of the weather. Presenter Regina Hall said he was sheltering in place in Santa Barbara due to flooding.

In San Francisco, a tree fell on a commuter bus on Tuesday without causing injuries and lightning struck the city’s iconic Transamerica Pyramid building without damage. High winds also ripped away part of the roof on a large apartment building.

Some people found themselves stranded in small communities inundated with water and mud.

“We’re all stuck out here,” Brian Briggs said, describing a scary night during which the deluge unleashed mudslides in remote Matilija Canyon that buried one house and cut off the only road to nearby Ojai. The canyon creek began to flood yards and the surrounding hills, which were stripped of vegetation in the 2017 Thomas Fire, began to tumble down in the dark.

Mudflows dragged sheds, gazebos and outhouses into the creek, Briggs said. After helping neighbors get to higher ground, he returned home to find his fence destroyed by waist-deep mud.

A helicopter dropped 10 sheriff’s deputies Tuesday to help the residents of dozens of canyon homes.

The wet and blustery weather left California’s large homeless population in a precarious situation. At least two homeless people in Sacramento County died and more than a dozen people were rescued from a homeless encampment on the Ventura River.

Theo Harris, who has lived on San Francisco's streets since 2016, fortified his shelter with tarps and zip ties Tuesday and took in his girlfriend after her tent flooded.

“The wind has been treacherous, but you just got to bundle up and make sure you stay dry,” Harris said. “Rain is part of life. It’s going to be sunny. It’s going to rain. I just got to strap my boots up and not give up.”

___

Associated Press journalists John Antczak and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Janie Har and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, Noah Berger in Merced and Seth Borenstein in Denver contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom tours storm damaged Santa Cruz County

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday toured the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week.

  • California storms persist, bringing heavy rain, sinkholes, mudslides

    Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday.

  • Damar Hamlin in ‘good spirits’, undergoing tests at medical facility in Buffalo

    The Buffalo Bills provided an update on safety Damar Hamlin on social media Tuesday.

  • Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid social policy

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's independence from political influence is central to its ability to battle inflation, but requires it stay out of issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. But "we should 'stick to our knitting' and not wander off to pursue perceived social benefits that are not tightly linked to our statutory goals and authorities," Powell said.

  • Mass amounts of debris pushed to shoreline in Capitola Beach, CA

    FOX Weather's Robert Ray is in Capitola Beach, California, where mass amounts of debris have been pushed to the shoreline.

  • Gov. Newsom tours storm damage in Capitola

    Governor Gavin Newsom made a stop in Capitola Tuesday to tour storm damage, visiting the boardwalk and businesses at Capitola Village hit hard during the recent bomb cyclone. Devin Fehely reports.

  • The way the British press treat Meghan Markle and Camilla is 'night and day,' according to a royal expert

    Royal expert Kristen Meinzer told Insider that the press treats Camilla with "great respect," while turning Meghan into the "villain of the moment."

  • L.A. hillsides are 'a big muddy mess' after storm brings mudslides and flooding

    The rains left Los Angeles hillside areas with a lot of cleaning up to do, along with anxiety about the next storm.

  • Germany’s relationship with Iran under fire as weak link against regime

    Germany conducted over 1 billion euros in trade last year with Iran, including sending machines critics say could be used for dual-use purposes —military and civilian.

  • Drone video shows extensive flooding in Santa Cruz, CA from atmospheric river

    Drone video shows extensive flooding in Santa Cruz, California from the San Lorenzo River due to an atmospheric river slamming the state.

  • Lawyer for L.A.-area socialite charged with murder for running over two boys says crosswalk was a danger

    An attorney for Rebecca Grossman offered a preview of her defense, disputing prosecutors' allegations of her speed during the fatal 2020 crash and calling the pedestrian crossing a known danger.

  • Matt LaFleur doesn’t rule out bringing back Nathaniel Hackett, or giving up playcalling

    Former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett earned his chance to become the former coach of the Broncos based on his work as the offensive coordinator of the Packers. Now that Hackett is available, could he return to the Packers? “I think I’ve definitely entertained all that,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, [more]

  • Defence Forces repel Russian attacks near 13 settlements General Staff report

    Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near 13 settlements on 10 January. Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 January Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defence Forces have repelled occupiers' attacks near the settlements of Hrianykivka (Kharkiv Oblast), Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Maiorsk, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Prechyst

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in U.S. with intestinal discomfort

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida with intestinal discomfort due to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said on Monday on Instagram. In Brazil, Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been treating Bolsonaro since the stabbing, said he has an intestinal subocclusion, or blockage, but was unlikely to need surgery. Earlier, a source close to his family said Bolsonaro's condition was "not worrying."

  • Suspected State Hackers Stole Military Data From Asian Countries

    (Bloomberg) -- A hacking campaign suspected to be linked to an Asian government breached seven high-profile targets in Southeast Asia and Europe, including government and military agencies, according to the cybersecurity firm Group-IB.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in

  • Surprising Seahawks run shows Pete Carroll’s way works. Oh, he loves proving you wrong

    Last season, it was he was washed up. This season it was he was foolish, sending Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner away. Now look.

  • Bolsonaro leaves U.S. hospital as riot outrage goes on

    STORY: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital near Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said. Video captured Bolsonaro entering a house in a gated community in Kissimmee, Florida, after his release. He was admitted to hospital on Monday for intestinal pains -- a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed key government buildings in the capital Brasilia. Bolsonaro’s hospital discharge came as an arrest order was issued for one of his ex-ministers over the rampage. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who became public security chief for Brasilia this month, after serving as Bolsonaro's justice minister. Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, was not in the city when the riots occurred, having flown to Florida earlier this month. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said he would cut short his family vacation in Florida and return to Brazil to “take care of [his] defense”. It was unclear if Torres had met with Bolsonaro in Florida. The judge also issued an order to arrest the head of Brasilia's military police. Details of the charges leveled against the pair were not immediately clear. But the arrest order cited their failure to ensure proper security forces were in place. The Sunday rampage came a week after president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and is widely seen as the worst attack on Brazilian democracy in decades. On Tuesday, another Supreme Court judge surveyed the damage done to the courthouse in Brasilia. In a tearful statement, Justice Gilmar Mendes questioned, “how did we get to this point?” Before adding, “we have to do everything to prevent this from happening again.”

  • The dilemma for many retirees who have paid off their mortgage: sell or stay?

    Sell or stay? We talked to several experts to learn the factors you should consider before committing to one strategy or another.

  • NBA Exec Reportedly Says LeBron James Could Be Traded to the Golden State Warriors

    The 2022-23 NBA has been unexpected. Coming off of their championship win last season, the Golden...

  • Eagles' Nick Sirianni delivers encouraging news on Josh Sweat

    Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said hes optimistic the Birds will get edge rusher Josh Sweat back for their playoff opener. By Reuben Frank