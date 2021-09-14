Storm surge and wind from Nicholas hit Texas coast
Reed Timmer is in Matagorda, Texas, as Nicholas arrives along the coast creating problems with wind and storm surge.
The center of tropical storm Nicholas was forecast to make landfall along the central Texas coast later tonight and winds could be near hurricane strength. That according to the National Weather Service.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and threatened to bring up to 18 inches of rain in some areas.
A hurricane warning is now in effect for Port O’Connor to Freeport and for Freeport to San Luis Pass. A tropical storm warning continues for Port Aransas to Sabine Pass. Hurricanes have 74 mph or higher winds, and on Monday night, Nicholas -- formerly a tropical storm -- reached sustained winds of 76 mph, according to a station at Matagorda Bay, which also reported Nicholas has gusting winds of 95 mph.
Tropical Storm Nicholas was moving up the Gulf Coast on Monday, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana.
Hurricane Nicholas was churning along the Texas coast and is forecasted to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday
Tropical Storm Nicholas is making its way toward Texas and Louisiana, threatening to drench the region for much of the week, as inland flooding and tornado risks remain a hallmark of another busy storm season and climate change in general.
The National Weather Service issued a rare “high risk” alert in Texas for flash floods. Houston schools are closed Tuesday, and Texas residents are boarding up businesses.
Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed off the east coast of Mexico this morning, is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas is about 170 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and 260 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The system is now moving north at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the NHC’s ...
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
