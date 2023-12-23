Storm sweeping US will impact Southeast for Christmas. Here’s when rain will hit Hilton Head

After a weekend of mild and sunny weather, a low pressure system will push into the Lowcountry, pelting it with rain on Christmas Day.

Rainfall will trickle in on Monday and continue to linger in the area through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston office.

Beaufort County is predicted to get up to 2 inches of rain, and, because Monday will be relatively warm, there’s a slight chance for thunderstorms. As of Saturday morning, the weather service predicted that the county would not need any watches or warnings related to the incoming weather.

Once the storm moves out, cooler air will settle in. Frank Strait, the state’s severe weather liaison, said a cold front moving in Wednesday night or Thursday will drop temperatures “a little below average.” Strait predicted it could be “several” days before the state would see another chance of rain.

“It’s getting to be the time of year when we must be on the lookout for winter storms, but it doesn’t look cold enough for us to get one until we’re past New Year’s,” Strait said.

For holiday travelers, weather conditions across the country could make travel tricky.

Two storms meeting over the Rockies on Saturday evening will affect the central United States, bringing snow to Idaho, Montana, Colorado and New Mexico, according to the NWS. Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and the Dakotas will see snow Sunday.

Rain will drench the southern plains and lower Mississippi Valley and extend to the Midwest on Sunday as the storm moves. Excessive rainfall rates are possible, the service said, especially in north-central Texas and southern Oklahoma.

A mix of rain, snow and sleet could hit parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday.