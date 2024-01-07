New storm system approaching, new weather alerts issued for Rochester region. What to expect

As one storm system moves out of the area, another is anticipated early in the week in the Rochester region.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect on Sunday for areas east of Lake Ontario, where an additional four inches of snow may accumulate, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Following this, another storm system is expected to bring high winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A high wind watch has been issued for Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties, lasting from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect today for sites east of Lake Ontario where up to four more inches of snow could fall. A very strong storm system could then generate HIGH winds Tuesday and Wednesday, so a High Wind Watch has been issued. pic.twitter.com/FvqBGfQW21 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 7, 2024

Southeast winds ranging from 35 to 45 mph, with gusts reaching up to 65 mph, are possible. The potential for damaging winds could lead to widespread power outages, according to the Weather Service.

Travel conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, could be difficult.

