Storm system brings high winds, heavy rain across Alabama

A potent storm system moving through Alabama from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning was expected to bring high winds, torrential rain and the possibility of tornadoes.

Rain was expected to push into the western part of the state starting about 3 p.m. At 3 p.m. a wind advisory will go into effect for the state with the advisory and remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory calls for sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to or more than 50 miles per hour.

An area covering Tuscaloosa to Clanton to Alexander City, south to a line from Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery to Auburn is covered in a “marginal” risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham. Risk is weighted using a system of one to five, with one being the least likely for severe weather and five being the most likely. The marginal risk is one out of five.

South of that line, from Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery to Auburn, is considered to be in a “slight” risk for severe weather, a two-out-of-five risk.

Extreme southwestern Alabama, covering Mobile, Baldwin and parts of western Escambia County, along with the Wiregrass in southeastern Alabama are in a “enhanced” risk area of severe weather, or a three-out-of-five risk.

All forms of severe weather are possible including severe thunderstorms, torrential rain, high winds and possible tornadoes.

There is also a risk for flash flooding in some area, said Jessica Laws, a meteorologist with the Birmingham NWS office.

“It depends on the timing of the front passing through,” she said. “If we get thunderstorms going over the same areas, we could see some flash flooding.”

The best possibility of severe weather west of Montgomery is from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasts are calling for a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain for the Selma, Tuscaloosa and Gadsden areas and 2 to 5 inches in the Montgomery area.

