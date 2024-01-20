Storm system could bring rain, snow to Arizona this weekend. Here's what to expect

Metro Phoenix and Arizona may see some rain and snow this weekend due to an incoming storm system, weather officials said.

While much of the country saw bitter cold and winter weather for the past week, Arizona residents have been experiencing the moderate winter weather the state is known for.

Metro Phoenix residents could expect a warm Saturday with highs in the low 70s, which is only slightly higher than normal.

A storm system was expected to hit on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures to the Valley. Residents can expect highs in the low 60s and a 70% chance of rain, the National Weather Service in Phoenix said.

“We could see as much as a quarter of an inch of rain in the Phoenix area,” said Matthew Hirsch, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Visitors walk on the Arizona Trail on Jan. 4, 2024, at Buffalo Park, 2400 N Gemini Road in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff and northern Arizona could see snow

Flagstaff residents can also expect a relatively pleasant Saturday, with a high of 47 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Rain and snow could be possible beginning on Saturday night. Weather service officials said there was a 40% chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m. and they were expected to continue into Sunday.

Forecasts predicted an 80% chance of snow and showers on Sunday. Hirsch said that snow levels were already high in Flagstaff, and these new precipitation events might not add much.

“Looks like the snow levels are already high, so (Flagstaff) is really not expecting much in the way of accumulating snowfall,” Hirsch said.

Apache County, Coconino County and the Navajo Nation were also forecasted to receive slight snowfall.

Tucson and southern Arizona to see rain

Tucson residents should make good use of their Saturday, because the following days were likely to be rainy. The National Weather Service in Tucson said the weather system would likely bring rain to the city for most of Sunday.

“The bulk of the rainfall will be Sunday afternoon and evening,” said Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with the weather service in Tucson.

Hardin said Tucson could see up to a half inch of rain on Sunday. A second weather system was expected to hit on Monday and Tuesday, bringing more rainfall to the area.

“We might have a small break from the rain Monday morning, but rain chances will be ramped up again Monday afternoon continuing into Tuesday evening,” Hardin said.

Pinal county and Cochise county were also expected to be impacted by the rain.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona to see rain, snow from coming storm. Here's what to expect