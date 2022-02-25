Storm system could cause rough morning commute Friday
A storm system is moving into the Tri-State Area, packing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Because of this, alternate side parking in New York City is suspended Friday.
A storm system is moving into the Tri-State Area, packing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Because of this, alternate side parking in New York City is suspended Friday.
Meteorologist MIke Haddad takes a look at the latest snow estimates for Friday's storm.
The National Weather Service says parts of the country from Texas to the Northeast will be hit by severe winter weather, including ice, sleet and snow. We get the forecast from CBS Denver meteorologist Ashton Altieri.
Buckingham Palace says the queen spoke on the phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday. Her virtual meetings were canceled Tuesday.
Mardi Gras revelers, accustomed to catching beads, small toys or other trinkets tossed by parade float riders during Carnival season, were able to snag a new parade favor Thursday: rapid COVID-19 tests. As Carnival season nears its raucous pre-Lenten climax on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) next week, the handing out of tests during the Krewe of Muses parade is emblematic of the city’s effort to avoid a surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths while reviving cherished, and economically vital, Carnival events. The city health department said Wednesday that staff and volunteers would be parading at the head of Thursday night's Muses procession, some in the back of a pickup truck and some walking alongside, to hand out test kits.
Worthington City Council has introduced a new collective-bargaining agreement for consideration between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9 on behalf of the Worthington Division of Police.
Vice Studios has confirmed that Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about the Russian invasion.
The South Shore is preparing for 4 to 8 inches of snow Friday. Local officials are gearing up for heavy snow and sleet.
The National Weather Service's updated forecast for this week's winter storm calls for more ice that is more likely to affect commute times.
Researchers just made a shocking discovery in Georgia sewer water and it’s one of the top ten global threats facing the world today. A gene was discovered in the water that can make the top antibiotics to stop working. University of Georgia professor Issmat Kassem and infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi join The Doctors to share why this is so concerning. How to Avoid Misuse and Antibiotic Resistance
Among the many threats he issued in his declaration of war, the most chilling was reserved not for Ukraine but for the “outside forces”
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyJohn Kasich is the straight-talking, stone-faced ex-governor of Ohio (and presidential candidate) known for breaking with the GOP to denounce Donald Trump. Jordan Klepper is a sarcastic, fresh-faced comic known for his tense stand-offs with conspiracy theorists and MAGA cultists on The Daily Show. On paper, they seem the strangest of bedfellows, but the 69-year-old conservative and 42-year-old lefty have a lot more in common than you
Whatever the end goal, affordable living can go a long way to improve the overall quality of life, making the most desirable places to call home also the most affordable ones. West Virginia came in at No. 1 as the most affordable place to retire to, from a housing affordability standpoint. The point is, retirees are willing to move to live their retirement years comfortably.
In case you needed another example of why you should think before you tweet, Columbia University’s Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman is waking up today without a job. Lieberman was the psychiatry department chair at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and the psychiatrist-in-chief at Irving Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
Mixed precipitation across the Tri-State will create a messy morning to start the day on Friday.
Dollar stores are known for having good deals, and shopping at one can be quite handy -- especially if it's nearby where you live. However, while saving money plus convenience is most often a winning...
"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them," the musician wrote. "This means we have to reschedule the next four shows"
Fox News decided that a deadly assault and looming humanitarian crisis was the perfect time to bring on an angry man who lies a lot
The chic, snuggly pullover has pockets and 23,500-plus fans.
People say they’re “purchasing more in every color.”
Despite only serving in the House for three years, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already made a significant impact on the American political landscape. Lisa Miller, co-author of the new biography "Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC," joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero to discuss the New York Democrat's journey to Washington.