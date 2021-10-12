Storm system dumps autumn snow across the West
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Oct. 10-11, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Winter storm dumps snow in Bozeman
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.
The march was a part of a series of People v Fossil Fuels protests. The group is demanding the White House take extreme action against the climate crisis.
Tropical Storm Pamela quickly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday,, and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 400 miles (645 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan on Monday night and was moving north-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.
United Airlines has suspended several nonstops to popular business destinations from San Francisco International Airport through February. United (NASDAQ: UAL) suspended SFO nonstops to Calgary, a Canadian energy and business center; Northwest Arkansas National Airport, popular with tech vendors and other suppliers to Walmart, based in nearby Bentonville; Toronto; St. Louis; and Oklahoma City. Elsewhere in the Bay Area, United has also suspended nonstop flights from Mineta San Jose International Airport to the carrier’s Chicago O’Hare hub through February.
For its supporters, nuclear energy is the world's best -- perhaps only -- hope to avoid catastrophic climate change. Opponents say it is too expensive, too risky and totally unnecessary.
Jay Ritter, University of Florida Finance Professor & IPO Expert joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on the IPO market.
Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) is trading higher Monday morning after China fined food delivery giant Meituan $534 million for antitrust violations, which increased investor optimism that China's regulation on their large tech companies is easing. China technology stocks listed in Hong Kong rallied following the announcement as the $534 million fine was not as large as expected. Jefferies analysts said the antitrust fine has removed an "overhang" over Meituan.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading higher Monday morning after China fined food delivery giant Meituan $534 million for antitrust violations, which increased investor optimism that China's regulation on their large tech companies is easing. China technology stocks listed in Hong Kong rallied following the announcement as the $534 million fine was not as large as expected. Jefferies analysts said the antitrust fine has removed an "overhang" over Meituan.
Heating or cooling? I do both. FanFan61618/Flickr, CC BY-SATo help curb climate change, President Biden has set a goal of lowering U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this target will require rapidly converting as many fossil fuel-powered activities to electricity as possible, and then generating that electricity from low-carbon and carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear energy. The buildings that people live and work in consume subst
China’s biggest provider of food-delivery services was hit with a 3.4 billion yuan ($528 million) fine by China’s antitrust watchdog last week for monopolistic practices, making it the latest firm to be caught up in Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on big tech. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) ordered Meituan to end its “pick one from two” practice, a common tactic for Chinese tech companies to force merchants to enter into exclusive partnerships. It also required it to enhance its protection of delivery workers and submit a compliance report to regulators for three consecutive years, according to a SAMR notice.
The yen hit a fresh three-year low on Tuesday, extending a sharp slide as traders wagered surging energy prices would drive Japan's demand for dollars and as they doubled down on expectations U.S. rates will rise well ahead of its peers. The Japanese currency's woes helped the dollar stay firm against a basket of major peers, even though the Aussie dollar has been gaining on surging energy prices and a bounce in iron ore. "What we're seeing in currency markets is a combination of the outlook for the Federal Reserve - largely markets are expecting a tapering announcement in November - and what is happening with commodities with a pretty broad rally at the moment," said Kim Mundy, currency strategist and senior economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Plan A for the White House is walking into the UN climate summit in Glasgow with a huge new emissions-cutting law from Congress. Plan B is more complicated.The big picture: It's anyone's guess whether Democrats' reconciliation plan will pass before the summit starts at the end of the month, and if so, whether huge climate investments will be intact.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The same goes for the bipartisan infrastructure plan, which has smaller, b
Snow fell in Reno, Nevada, in the early hours of October 11, as a strong cold front moved through.Video posted by the National Weather Service shows snow falling on their Reno office just before 3 am on October 11. The service said the temperature was 37 degrees and the snow falling with a stiff north wind.Around two hours later, the service said snow pellet showers were falling, which would likely be spotty and continue through the day.A freeze warning was to stay in effect for parts of California and Nevada until October 13. Credit: National Weather Service via Storyful
Dressed as endangered fish or tigers or wearing toy polar bears on their heads, demonstrators marched through Brussels on Sunday to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow starting this month. Thousands of people and 80 organizations took part in the protest, aiming for the biggest such event in the European Union's capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which stopped the climate movement’s weekly marches in its tracks. Cyclists, families with children and white-haired demonstrators filled city streets, chanting slogans demanding climate justice and waving banners in English, French and Dutch.
SEOUL (Reuters) -Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-has-right-test-weapons-given-hostile-policies-un-envoy-2021-09-27 from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-blazes-new-path-with-most-potent-conventional-missile-submarine-2021-09-08, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim said in a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition on Monday, according to a report by state news agency KCNA. Kim made the remarks standing next to a variety of weapons, including the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), photos in the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed.
Snow fell at the Smith Mine Historic District in Carbon County, Montana, on Monday, October 11, as the state experienced the first snowfall of the season, according to local reports.This footage, posted to Twitter by @YourOtherMom, shows snow falling in the Smith Mine Historic District – the site of the 1943 Smith Mine disaster.According to the National Weather Service, winter storm conditions will remain in place until Wednesday. Credit: @YourOtherMom via Storyful
Germany's lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, received a warm welcome Sunday as she paid a final official visit to Israel, but differences quickly emerged between the close allies on the key issues of Iran's nuclear program and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Merkel said that Germany remains committed to reviving the international nuclear agreement with Iran — a step Israel opposes.