A storm system will hit Arizona on Sunday. Here's what to expect across the state

A storm system was forecast to pass through much of Arizona, bringing chances for rain and snow in Phoenix and further north, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said the storm was set to begin Sunday and continue through Monday. Metro Phoenix was expected to see highs hovering near 55 degrees on those days, which is about 7 degrees lower than on Saturday. The lows would be about 35 degrees.

Lower elevations around Phoenix were projected to get 0.10 to 0.15 inch of rain on Sunday. Because of the cooler temperatures, chances for light snow will be at play as well, specifically in areas about 3,000 feet in elevation north and east of Phoenix. A winter weather advisory has been issued for elevations above 3,000 feet as they could potentially see 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The highest peaks in Gila County, which stretch to 5,000 feet in elevation, were forecast for a 70% chance of snow, possibly up to 6 inches.

After the storm passes through Monday, the rest of the week was forecast to warm up, returning to its regularly sunny state.

Northern Arizona to see hazardous conditions from snow

The storm system passing through Arizona was projected to be more potent in the north, creating snow-packed roadways and low visibility conditions.

Snow chances from the storm were expected to be present across all of northern Arizona on Sunday. The forecast generally indicates 4 to 8 inches of snow in elevations at about 5,000 feet and 8 to 12 inches in the higher mountain peaks of the eastern Mogollon Rim north of Payson. Areas between 3,000 and 5,000 feet could see anything from light dustings to 3 inches of snow.

Yes, it snows in Arizona: Here are 5 tips for how to drive in snow and ice this winter

Gusty winds were expected to accompany the widespread snowfall, which may create some dangerous driving conditions in Arizona's high country. Starting early Sunday morning, snowfall rates across Coconino County were expected to be as high as 2 inches per hour. The weather service advised people in the area to avoid unnecessary driving.

By early Monday morning, most activity was projected to be confined to Apache and Navajo counties. Dry conditions were expected to reclaim most of northern Arizona by midday.

Low temperatures were forecast to follow the storm, with Monday and Tuesday morning temperatures expected to dip into the teens and single digits. Another winter storm was expected to hit northern Arizona by Thursday.

Gusty conditions forecast for southern Arizona

The storm system affecting most of the state will only affect parts of southern Arizona, but windy conditions and snow chances were expected to prevail.

The southeast portion of the state was expected to be affected by the storm the most. A wind advisory for areas south and east of Tucson has been and will continue to be in effect, the weather service said. Downslope areas such as Sierra Vista could see gusts as high as 50 mph. Other advisory areas were projected to see gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range.

Snow and rain chances were expected to be possible for a period on Sunday. The National Weather Service was predicting 0.25 inch of rain in valley areas and 0.5 inch in the mountains.

The Catalina and Pinaleno ranges were expected to see 4 to 8 inches of snow with the highest amounts near the peaks. The winter weather advisory was expanded to include these areas due to the gusty winds.

Valley locations east of Tucson were projected to see anything from light dustings to an inch of snow late Sunday afternoon into the evening, according to the weather service.

After the storm passes, cold temperatures were forecast for Monday and Tuesday mornings, so much so that a freeze watch was issued for all valleys except for the western deserts. Tuesday morning, in particular, was shaping up to be one of the coldest mornings of the season.

Dry conditions were set to return by Wednesday, according to the weather service. Another storm system was expected by Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona to see chances of rain, snow as storm system moves in