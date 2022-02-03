Storm system threatens millions from Northeast to Plains
A winter storm system is blasting freezing rain, ice and snow across the central part of the country. Kris Van Cleave has the details.
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
This map shows how much snow fell in the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to last weekend's New England blizzard, this has a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive."The latest: About a third of the continental 48 states are feeling its impact, with temperatures dropping 20 to 40 degrees below average in some
Oncor’s website showed outages all across the region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Denver7’s forecast snow totals for the Feb. 1-2, 2022, snowstorm in eastern Colorado.
The National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. The further west you live, more snow you'll see.
North Jersey and the Poconos are expected to get the worst of it, with potential hazardous conditions as far south as Toms River.
How much snow fell in Fort Collins, Loveland and other parts of Colorado? Here's a list.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
A winter storm that is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on parts of the Midwest is headed for Pennsylvania.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined other Texas leaders in addressing the oncoming severe winter weather. The group addressed growing concerns over the power grid capacity in light of the deadly 2021 winter storm that left millions in the state without electricity and water for days.
Expect heavy rain all of Wednesday in Louisville that will turn into freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning due to upcoming winter storm Landon.
Northern Stark can expect snow — lots of it. Southern Stark can expect sleet and then snow, still a lot of it — unless Mother Nature changes her mind.
The weather service predicts Tuesday will be balmy with a high of 71 degrees, but a chance of rain enters the forecast early Wednesday.