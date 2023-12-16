Storm system works its way through Sarasota-Bradenton. How windy will it get?

Along with the rest of Florida, Sarasota and Manatee counties will experience severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding this weekend.

The worst of the storm system is expected to hit Saturday with 1 to 2 feet of rain expected above ground level. Current hazards in effect in Sarasota and Manatee County throughout Sunday include a gale warning for offshore waters and a small craft advisory for nearshore waters. A coastal flood watch is in effect for coastal Manatee County from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

How windy will it get?

Saturday will be very windy, with an east wind at 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Wind speed will pick up at night time at 21 to 24 mph with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday will continue to be windy with a west, northwest wind at 23 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph. Winds will slow down Sunday night to a breezy west, northwest wind at 14 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Is it a late hurricane?

While hurricane season ended on Nov. 30, National Weather Service Forecaster Jennifer Hubbard said this storm could have similar storm impacts as a hurricane. However, categorically, this storm isn't a hurricane because it's not a tropical system.

Hubbard said the pattern of this system is typical of a storm during El Nino season, but it’s a bit stronger than the average storm.

How might the storm impact coastal areas and inland regions differently?

While both regions will see storm impacts, coastal areas are expected to see slightly more severe rain and wind.

What safety precautions should residents take?

The National Weather Service has provided the following tips:

Monitor any weather alerts.

Postpone outdoor activities if a wind advisory or high wind warning has been issued.

Secure or bring inside any outdoor Christmas decorations for the weekend.

If driving, watch for objects that may blow across the roadway and keep a safe distance from cars.

What weather can Sarasota-Bradenton region expect?

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. There will be a high near 71 degrees. It will be windy, with an east wind at 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66 degrees. Windy, with a southeast wind at 21 to 24 mph with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of rain is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a west-northwest wind of 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a low of around 61 degrees. Breezy, with a west, northwest wind at 14 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear with a low of around 50 degrees. Breezy with northwest wind at 14 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Breezy, with a north-northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a low of around 47 degrees. Breezy with a northeast wind at 11 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Breezy.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a low of around 56 degrees.

