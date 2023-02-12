Storm systems bringing rain, snow to the West this week

Reuters

Iran on Friday released hunger-striking jailed dissident Farhad Meysami, the Iranian judiciary said, a week after supporters had warned that he risked dying for protesting against the compulsory wearing of the hijab. Images on social media of an emaciated Meysami, who had been in jail since 2018 for supporting women activists protesting against Iran's headscarf policy, had gone viral and caused outrage among social media users and international rights group. "Following the approval by the leader of the revolution (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) of the recent ...amnesty, Farhad_Meysami was included in this amnesty and was released from prison hours ago," the judiciary said on Twitter.