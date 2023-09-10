Storm Team 11 Weather
Storm Team 11 Weather
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
New entrants into the gambling market will challenge current industry dominance by FanDuel and DraftKings during the 2023 NFL season.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
Since Quinn Ewers didn't have possession of the snap, any player on Texas' team could advance the fumble.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Take it to the football game, store it in your backpack or keep it in your car — you don't want to be caught without one this fall.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
Get ready for the cool weather with these cardigans, crewnecks and more.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
A lack of commitment and continuity once again thwarts the Americans’ quest for gold in a loss to Germany in the World Cup semis.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
After the eighth death at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this year, there is growing alarm of the dangers to a place some feel is haunted by its complex past that many want forgotten.