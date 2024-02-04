Storm Team 11 Weather 2
Storm Team 11 Weather 2
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Behind the storm, an arctic blast from the polar vortex will send temperatures plunging to potentially record lows for much of the country.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which gave him a one-shot lead at the second designated event of the season.
The Wildcats struggled against the Longhorns defense and fell out of first place in the Big 12.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
A 2011 Saab 9-3 XWD Turbo4 Sport Sedan, one of the last Saabs ever sold in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Car insurance costs were 20.3% higher in December than they were a year earlier, with the average annual premium costing $2,542.
This restaurant industry essential can be used on everything from cookware to appliances and grout.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
Watch out for sales growth, global expansion, and more investments in digital capabilities.
The gambling platform is unwilling to return the money, according to ESPN.
The soft and flowy striped pullover is about to become an essential part of your winter uniform.
Diggins-Smith did not play in 2023 while out on maternity leave.
This week's best tech deals include the Samsung Pro Plus microSD card for $11, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $328 and several Super Bowl 2024 TV deals.