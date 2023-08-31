Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 083123
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Dollar General's profit margin slid in part due to higher shrink costs. Five Below also highlighted elevated theft during its earnings call.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
The USWNT defender alluded to the decision after the team's loss to Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.
What time is it? Time to get smart — and take advantage of these incredible deals.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion has 103 race wins.
Save time and money with this single-serve machine, which brews a cup of joe in minutes.
"The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso."
The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at Amazon again, and it has even reached a new low for certain colors.
TikTok's AR development platform called "Effect House," which allows creators to build AR effects for use in the video app, is officially out of beta. Creators can now download Effect House 3.0 and join TikTok’s official Effect House community on Discord, where they can be kept up-to-date on the latest events and challenges, office hours, and also connect with other effect creators. Since its launch last year, effects made by Effect House’s community of creators have inspired more than 21 billion videos, garnering more than 8.6 trillion views globally and bringing together more than 400,000 members on the Effect House Discord.
The Swiss banking giant is one of several large financial institutions that have benefitted from the chaos that roiled the banking world in the spring.
AMC shares surged after Taylor Swift announced her widely popular Eras tour will be heading to theaters this fall.
The biggest news stories this morning: NYC subway security flaw makes it possible to track riders’ journeys, Sony is jacking up annual PlayStation Plus plans by as much as $40, Google didn't mean to leak the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website.
With its two new sets of earbuds, Jabra offers one model with Dolby Atmos and another that's impressively rugged.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
Stocks are eyeing a fifth straight day of gains after the Fed's preferred inflation gauge signaled a softening in pressures.
The company is releasing seven new products in the lineup.
Snag a four-pack to help get a fresh, glowy look at 30% off.
The move comes after a European Commission probe into the company's practices.
Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Sambhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.