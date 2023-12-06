Storm Team Forecast: 11 pm Tuesday December 5th
Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske looks at the weather for the next few days.
Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske looks at the weather for the next few days.
iPhone 13 and 14 will support Qi2 wireless charging, courtesy of iOS 17.2 update.
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
Market expectations for Fed rate cuts are going too far, BlackRock Investment Institute strategist Wei Li said.
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
Elon Musk is looking to raise 1/44 of a Twitter for his AI company, xAI. In other words, the man behind Tesla, SpaceX and X is seeking $1 billion in funding for his next venture. According to an SEC filing, Musk has raised about $135 million so far from four unnamed investors, with the first sale occurring on November 29.
This Spanx outfit is cute, cozy, comfortable and a must for upcoming holiday travel.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Last week, Tesla dropped details on the Cybertruck and maxed-out Cyberbeast. Fiat's owner, Stellantis, said it would bring the popular li'l EV to North America next year (it debuted in Europe in 2020). Today, we learned more about the 2024 500e for North America, including its starting price and initial availability.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest rate cut on ice.
A new survey finds most people would not buy Tesla’s Cybertruck.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for cold-weather DIY projects.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Custom GPTs and the accompanying store was a major announcement at OpenAI’s DevDay conference, with the store expected to open last month.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa América, which begins June 20 in Atlanta.