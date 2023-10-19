Storm Team Forecast: 9 pm Wednesday October 18th
Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske looks at the weather for the next few days.
Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske looks at the weather for the next few days.
Boeheim has never been shy with his thoughts on media. Now he's a member.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
Jim Jordan’s attempts to use public pressure from right-wing media have so far backfired, apparently stiffening the resolve of Republicans to oppose him. “Intimidation and threats will not change my position,” said Rep. Kay Granger, a Texas Republican who was one of the anti-Jordan holdouts.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will be out their top two running backs for the foreseeable future
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
This dreamy doodad delivers a temple massage and soothing music for a spa-like experience — and it's over 40% off.
The increasing opposition to Jim Jordan's hardline candidacy is fueling new calls for a stopgap maneuver to get the House operational again.
Phil Mickelson insists that, regardless of how the merger works out, more Tour members are ready to jump to LIV Golf.
Tesla has finally set a date for the first deliveries of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk posted on social media Wednesday that the Cybertruck delivery event, which traditionally means a few select customers get to take possession of their vehicles, will be held November 30 at company's Austin gigafactory. The news of the delivery event comes on the same day that Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings, results that showed a 44% drop in profits from the same period last year.
Choose from four of the brand's signature colors.
A Korean Canadian creator has taken to TikTok to share a "viral" way of distinguishing how dolled up you should get she learned in Korea. The post Fashion creator describes ‘four levels’ of getting ready that she picked up in Korea: ‘It’s the best way to ask your girls, ‘OK, how are we looking?’ appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon plans to expand its drone delivery program to the UK, Italy and a third US location in 2024. It will also start using an improved drone that can fly twice as far as previous models.
Shop the trendiest quilted purses and totes for this season.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.
At today’s Delivering the Future event, Amazon announced that it will begin testing Agility’s bipedal robot Digit in its facilities. Amazon Robotics Chief Technologist Tye Brady said the testing is in its “very, very early stages,” adding, “We’re taking a lot of care to understand it better and see if there’s a fit for our processes.” Reading between the lines here, there’s no guarantee that Amazon will actually begin deploying Digit to its warehouse facilities, which currently utilize north of 750,000 robot systems.
No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since 2016.
A new study found a link between light exposure during specific times of day and the development of certain mental health issues. Here's what you need to know.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.