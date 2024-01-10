Storm Team Forecast: 9 pm Tuesday January 9th
Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske looks at the weather for the next few days.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team left in the country.
It’s expected to be about 0 degrees in the Kansas City area when the Chiefs and Dolphins kick off on Saturday night.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
, the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.
NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.
Wilson and Payton have been in communication since the quarterback said the Broncos benched him due to contract talks.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
The 64-year-old is "receiving excellent care," according to the team.
“I needed a break, just from everything.”
Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.
The Pentagon revealed Tuesday that Austin has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, but it’s still unclear why he neglected to tell the White House he was in the hospital.
CES 2024 is finally upon us, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia. TechCrunch is on the ground at CES 2024 throughout the event next week, with a particular focus on those startups that might be headlining a big livestream of their own in a couple years.
Mercedes-AMG's MBUX Sound Drive technology turns your car into a moving musical instrument and lets drivers record songs. It's headed to production.
HBO's The Last of Us has cast one of its most important roles for Season 2. Booksmart and No One Will Save You star Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in the hit adaptation of Naughty Dog's games.
Cunningham reportedly avoided sustaining a serious knee injury.
Amazon and BMW announced a partnership at CES 2024 to combine an LLM with Alexa and the contents of a driver’s manual. This allows users to ask the bot anything about their car that would be in the manual.
The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.