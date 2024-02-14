Storm totals lower than first predicted. How much snow did the Brockton-area actually get?
BROCKTON — After the National Weather Service predicted a major nor’easter would hit southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday, Brockton prepared for heavy snowfall by closing schools, City Hall, libraries, and more.
“A significant winter storm impacts the region Tuesday morning and afternoon,” the National Weather Service in Boston wrote in a post on Facebook Monday evening, predicting that the Brockton area would receive between eight and 12 inches of snow.
However, Brockton and the surrounding area didn’t receive nearly that much, with Randolph getting only 1.8 inches and Middleboro topping out at 5.4 inches.
Here’s how much snow towns near Brockton actually got, according to the National Weather Service’s snowfall reports. Because the weather service relies on volunteers, totals were not reported for every town.
Bridgewater
As of 3:51 p.m. on Feb. 13, Bridgewater got 3.1 inches of snow.
Brockton
No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.
East Bridgewater
No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.
Easton
No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.
Lakeville
As of 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 13, Lakeville got 3.6 inches of snow.
Middleboro
As of 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, Middleboro got 5.4 inches of snow.
Plymouth
As of 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 13, Plymouth got 5 inches of snow.
Randolph
As of 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 13, Randolph got 1.8 inches of snow.
Raynham
No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.
Rockland
As of 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, Rockland got 3 inches of snow.
Stoughton
No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.
Taunton
As of 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 13, Taunton got 5 inches of snow.
West Bridgewater
No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.
Whitman
As of 3:17 p.m. on Feb. 13, Whitman got 3.1 inches of snow.
This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Snow totals for Feb. 13 nor'easter in and around Brockton