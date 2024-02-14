Storm totals lower than first predicted. How much snow did the Brockton-area actually get?

BROCKTON — After the National Weather Service predicted a major nor’easter would hit southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday, Brockton prepared for heavy snowfall by closing schools, City Hall, libraries, and more.

“A significant winter storm impacts the region Tuesday morning and afternoon,” the National Weather Service in Boston wrote in a post on Facebook Monday evening, predicting that the Brockton area would receive between eight and 12 inches of snow.

However, Brockton and the surrounding area didn’t receive nearly that much, with Randolph getting only 1.8 inches and Middleboro topping out at 5.4 inches.

Here’s how much snow towns near Brockton actually got, according to the National Weather Service’s snowfall reports. Because the weather service relies on volunteers, totals were not reported for every town.

The Bridgewater-West Bridgewater town line sign can be seen on South Street during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Bridgewater

As of 3:51 p.m. on Feb. 13, Bridgewater got 3.1 inches of snow.

Ethan Holbrook of Middleboro starts plowing a parking lot at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Brockton

No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.

East Bridgewater

No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.

Bobbie Maguire, 5, of Easton has a blast sledding on the hill at a local park during the snowstorm on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Easton

No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.

Lakeville

As of 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 13, Lakeville got 3.6 inches of snow.

Middleboro

As of 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, Middleboro got 5.4 inches of snow.

Plymouth

As of 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 13, Plymouth got 5 inches of snow.

Jamal Roger of Randolph was ready for either snow or rain and brought his umbrella with him when he walked to a local store to get a few items on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Randolph

As of 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 13, Randolph got 1.8 inches of snow.

North Main Street in Raynham is blanketed in snow during a nor'easter on Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, 2024.

Raynham

No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.

Rockland

As of 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, Rockland got 3 inches of snow.

Nathan Perkins of Stoughton refruses to let a nor'easter prevent him from getting his workout in at the Stoughton High School athletic track on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Stoughton

No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.

Taunton

As of 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 13, Taunton got 5 inches of snow.

The West Bridgewater Department of Public Works plows South Street during a nor'easter on Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, 2024.

West Bridgewater

No published data as of 11 a.m. on Wed. Feb. 14.

Whitman

As of 3:17 p.m. on Feb. 13, Whitman got 3.1 inches of snow.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Snow totals for Feb. 13 nor'easter in and around Brockton