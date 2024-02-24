Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend, cold front arrives next week

Warm and windy across the state today! We saw gusts up to 30 MPH in portions of the region with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Gusty winds relax overnight, with temperatures cooling by the start of Sunday. Lows across the region will range from the upper 20s to the low 40s.

If you did not get a chance to enjoy the gorgeous weather today, be sure to make time tomorrow. It will be another beautiful, spring-like day across the Sunflower State with light winds, above-average temperatures, and sunny skies.

Even though winds will be calmer tomorrow, we still need to stay vigilant in preventing wildfires. Fire Weather Watches are in place for the northwest corner of the region from noon to 6 PM tomorrow.

Winds will be much calmer tomorrow with highs in the 70s across the state. Get outside and enjoy because winds pick back up for the start of the week.

Southerly flow increases for Monday and Tuesday with winds gusting up to 40 MPH at times. By Tuesday, Southwest Kansas could see a few gusts over 50 MPH ahead of our next boundary.

The approaching cold front will cause a dramatic change in temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 70s ahead of the front. Once it passes, cold northerly air will drop temperatures into the 30s.

A few snow showers will try to take shape as the cold front dives through the state. There will not be a lot of moisture to work with, and most will stay dry. Northwest Kansas stands the best chance of seeing any flakes flying late Tuesday evening and overnight.

Better chances for strong storms with this front lay to our east. Areas from Oklahoma to Michigan have a slight chance of seeing a few strong to severe storms as this cold front tracks across the Midwest on Tuesday night.

Temperatures take a plunge for the middle of the week. We drop nearly 30 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. The good news is that this chilly snap is short-lived, and we will bounce back to above-average highs by Thursday.

Temperatures will be well above the norm as we move into next weekend and the start of the following workweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: S/W 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to sunny. Hi: 74 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 43 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll

