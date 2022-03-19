Storm to track from Northwest into Rockies
The region could transition from spring back to winter early in the coming week as a storm drops heavy snow across the West.
The region could transition from spring back to winter early in the coming week as a storm drops heavy snow across the West.
Spring is arriving, and for many, that means the end of the snow season. But some areas of the country may still see blasts of winter weather.
Russian generals are being killed in the invasion of Ukraine because they are being sent to the front line to bolster morale, according to Western officials.
Putin's war on Ukraine has snapped GOP hawks to attention, prompting them to drop Trump's isolationist attitude and reengage on the world stage.
Water levels dropped to -18 inches in Venice, Italy causing many of the cities canals to dry up on March 17.
Highlights of Today in History: US launches 2003 attack on Baghdad; Televangelist Jim Bakker quits ministry due to scandal; Nevada legalizes casino gambling; Bob Dylan's debut album is released. (March 19)
Lightweight, versatile and super sharp, it's the only knife you'll ever need.
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach breaks down when regions across the U.S. can expect to see their final snowflakes of the season.
This Freeport home on North Canyon Road has 2,950 square feet of living space, a cathedral ceiling, and a lower level with a recreational room.
PM Jonas Gahr Store expresses ‘deepest sympathies’ to families and colleagues
A steady stream of hundreds of people lined up and shuffled into the FLA Live Arena for the American Freedom Tour on Saturday, where former President Donald Trump will headline.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe Ukrainian military claimed to have killed yet another Russian general, this time Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, making him the fifth to die so far in the conflict. Mordvichev, who led the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District, was killed as the result of “fire damage,” the Ukrainian armed forced announced on social media early Saturday.Other high-ranking Russian officials, including at least one general, have bee
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for March 18 at 11 p.m.
Allow me to introduce you to pineberries, the yummy white fruits you may have recently seen on TikTok, or at your local Aldi or Costco. Also known as winter frost pineberries at Trader Joe's, you'll typically find them in season from spring through early summer, and while they look very similar to strawberries (and even descend from the same family), there are a few differences.
The developers of a powerful mini aircraft hope it will be used by the armed forces.
As time expired in Wisconsin’s game against Purdue on March 1, Wisconsin-Madison guard Chucky Hepburn banked in a three-pointer to secure a share of the Big Ten title for the Badgers.
Keep it simple with one of these light but filling dinner recipes. Since each serving is low-calorie and high-fiber, you can hit your nutrition goals and still have a satisfying meal. These recipes require just 25 minutes of active time or less, so you can whip up something delicious and get right back to enjoying the evening.
Without a doubt, this is one of the most interesting collections of classic trucks, cars, and hot rodded racers discovered so far!
Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote.The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine. It would also give President Biden power to impose even stricter taxes...
Timing Friday's storms
Michigan State and Duke face off on Sunday in an NCAA Tournament second round game. Which team will advance to Sweet 16?