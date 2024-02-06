Storm traffic updates: Gene Autry, Indian Canyon, Vista Chino remain closed

Palm Springs police closed Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino, and Indian Canyon Drive where they cross the wash on Monday, and they remained closed Tuesday. That made driving into and out of the city tougher, as people had to use alternate routes — including Ramon Road, Highway 111 and Date Palm Drive — to get to Interstate 10 or to other valley cities.

A crash involving a trapped person and an overturned semi truck stopped or slowed traffic on Interstate 10 east for a good portion of the morning. The crash was reported around 12:15 a.m. near Gene Autry Trail, and the truck rolled over onto a vehicle and trapped a person inside. At first all lanes were closed as the person was rescued, and just one lane was open later in the morning. The rest of the lanes were back open by 9 a.m. Westbound lanes remained open throughout.