Storm train to resume along US West Coast this weekend

A storm poised to unleash rain and mountain snow across the western United States this weekend will be the start of an unsettled pattern lasting into next week.

Through Friday, the most impactful weather across the West will remain focused on Washington state, where rain will continue to soak coastal areas, while snow levels lower in the mountains.



A bit of wintry mix can lead to slippery travel in central and eastern Washington on Thursday.

The storm track will shift southward this weekend, allowing areas of heavy rain and mountain snow to move into California on Saturday, according to AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Max Vido.

Rain will return to San Francisco, Redding and Sacramento on Saturday and perhaps as far south as Los Angeles and San Diego on Sunday.

Motorists should be wary of reduced visibility as well as slippery roads due to rain mixing with oil residue. This includes along stretches of interstates 5 and 80.

While most of the rain will target California, steadier rain could reach Portland, Oregon, and Seattle by the end of the weekend.



Vido anticipates the north-central Sierra to pick up a heavy accumulation of snow with this storm.

This includes I-80's Donner Pass, where drivers should anticipate slow and slippery travel this weekend.

"An extended Pacific jet stream will direct frequent bouts of heavy rain into north-central California and the Northwest next week," Vido said.

The next round of heavy precipitation may focus on Northern California and the Northwest states at the beginning of next week.

Yet another storm can crash onshore by the middle of next week. This storm may bring the chance for rain back to Southern California.

The potential for widespread flooding will increase with each successive storm, according to Vido.

In addition, fluctuating snow levels with each storm can lead to a heightened risk of avalanches in the high terrain.

As the soil becomes increasingly saturated, any gusty winds accompanying the storms can heighten the risk of downed trees and power lines.

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to provide more details on the upcoming storms in the days ahead.