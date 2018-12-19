Eastern US travel to be slammed by storm with heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds into Friday night

A storm packing mostly rain but also flooding, gusty winds, severe thunderstorms and some snow will hit travel hard at time when millions are beginning their Christmas journey to end this week.

The storm will gain strength as it travels northeastward from the upper Gulf coast to eastern Quebec.

Since the storm will take a path well inland, snow and ice with the storm will be limited to the northern tier of the Northeast and on its back side over part of the Midwest.

However, the combination of drenching rain, gusty winds and poor visibility from fog and low clouds is likely to cause substantial airline delays, especially from Orlando, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Newark, New Jersey.



Motorists will face difficulties, especially on the highways as rain, wind and urban flooding impede their travels.

Enough rain to fall to trigger, renew flooding

"The most widespread problem from this storm will be related to drenching rain," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

"Enough rain may fall to not only cause urban and poor drainage area flooding, but also lead to small stream flooding and new rises on some of the major rivers from Florida to New England," Anderson said.

A swath of intense rain may have a significant negative impact on travel as it spreads northward along the Interstate 95 corridor from northern Florida and Georgia to the eastern Carolinas on Thursday.

Eastern Virginia, eastern Maryland, southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, southeastern New York and New England will feel the storm's impacts during Thursday night and Friday.



