Eastern US travel to be slammed by storm with heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds into Friday night

A storm packing mostly rain but also flooding, gusty winds, severe thunderstorms and some snow will hit travel hard at time when millions are beginning their Christmas journey to end this week.
The storm will gain strength as it travels northeastward from the upper Gulf coast to eastern Quebec.
Since the storm will take a path well inland, snow and ice with the storm will be limited to the northern tier of the Northeast and on its back side over part of the Midwest.
However, the combination of drenching rain, gusty winds and poor visibility from fog and low clouds is likely to cause substantial airline delays, especially from Orlando, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Newark, New Jersey.
Motorists will face difficulties, especially on the highways as rain, wind and urban flooding impede their travels.
Enough rain to fall to trigger, renew flooding
"The most widespread problem from this storm will be related to drenching rain," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
"Enough rain may fall to not only cause urban and poor drainage area flooding, but also lead to small stream flooding and new rises on some of the major rivers from Florida to New England," Anderson said.
A swath of intense rain may have a significant negative impact on travel as it spreads northward along the Interstate 95 corridor from northern Florida and Georgia to the eastern Carolinas on Thursday.
Eastern Virginia, eastern Maryland, southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, southeastern New York and New England will feel the storm's impacts during Thursday night and Friday.
There is the potential for rainfall at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour in this zone for a brief time, which is more than enough to cause water to build up on the traveling lanes and beneath the underpasses.
Coastal flooding is anticipated with this storm
The combination of stiff onshore winds from the storm and high astronomical tides are likely to cause coastal flooding. The full moon is on Saturday, but the days leading up to the full moon result in progressively higher astronomical tides.
"The flooding will be greatest at times of high tide," Anderson said.
"Minor beach erosion is likely, even though the storm will be of short duration."
The coastal flooding risk will extend along the Carolina coast on Thursday and Thursday night. During Thursday night and Friday, this risk will extend northward to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts. On Friday, coastal flooding may occur along the Florida Panhandle's west coast.
Gusty winds may trigger power outages
The strengthening storm will cause winds to kick up.
The strong winds and heavy rain on the front and back sides of the storm will not only make walking and driving difficult but may also be potent enough to knock over trees and cause tree limbs to break. The soil is saturated. Trees with a poor root system may topple over in these conditions.
When limbs or whole trees come down, power lines may be taken with them. Expect sporadic power outages with this storm at the very least.
Winds may be the strongest and power outages the most concentrated in parts of New England, Florida and on the back side of the storm over the central and southern Appalachians.
Locally severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are also a concern from the storm. The greatest risk of thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will be over the Florida Peninsula on Thursday.
Storm to have wintry sides as well
Unlike some storms at this point of the month, cold air will quickly retreat on this storm's front side.
As a result, any problems with snow and ice are likely to be brief Thursday night to Friday morning over northern New York state and northern New England.
However, as colder air invades the storm on its back side, a wintry mix or all wet snow may fall for a time over a portion of the Midwest.
This wintry precipitation may occur in a swath from the western parts of Tennessee and Kentucky to northern Indiana and Michigan late Thursday night to Friday morning.
The same snow and wintry mix conditions may shift farther east over portions of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, eastern Great Lakes and the western slopes of the Appalachians later Friday to Friday night.
There is a chance that enough snow falls on some locations, such as Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, to make some roads, sidewalks and runways slippery.
In the wake of the storm on Saturday, a sweep of chilly air will follow with a brief period of lake-effect snow that may pester locations downwind of the Great Lakes, especially Erie and Ontario.
However, blustery conditions are expected to subside from south to north during Saturday and Saturday night in the East.
