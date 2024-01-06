Storm warning continues for area counties

Jan. 6—CUMBERLAND — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday as a storm system brought sleet and snow that began falling around sunrise Saturday.

The storm will move up the East Coast and when finished is expected to provide 4 to 7 inches of snow and up to one-tenth inch of ice, the National Weather Service said.

Cumberland received 5 inches of snow in all of 2023, according to Tim Thomas, a local observer for the weather service.

The snow emergency plan was placed in effect at 9:30 a.m. in Allegany and Garrett counties as roadways became snow-covered.

When that plan is in effect, Maryland law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires or chains. Studded tires are permitted from Nov. 1 through March 31.

During the weather emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.

The Maryland State Highway Administration pretreated roads Friday with salt brine to prevent the initial bonding of snow and ice from forming on the pavement. The use of salt brine is often the first step crews take when a significant storm is forecast.

"The State Highway Administration is prepared for the projected winter weather this weekend and we ask motorists to delay unnecessary travel during and immediately after any snowfall to allow our crews to clear the roads," said State Highway Administrator William Pines. "Crews are most efficient at treating the roads when not encumbered by traffic. For those who must travel and for your safety, please stay behind snowplows when you see the roads being treated."