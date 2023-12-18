Storm wreaks havoc on South Shore as high winds knock down trees and cut power Monday

High winds and driving rain brought down trees on the South Shore on Monday morning, including this one on Main Street/Route 3A in Marshfield. Closed roads forced drivers to take detours.

The morning's heavy rain and high winds brought down trees and caused power failures for National Grid and Eversource customers.

National Grid was reporting about 35,000 customers without power in Plymouth and Norfolk counties as of 10:30 a.m. The company estimates power will be full restored by mid-afternoon, while Eversource is reporting pockets of power failures in towns including Milton and Plymouth, where about 600 people in each town are without power.

Braintree police: Avoid Five Corners

Braintree police are encouraging drivers to avoid the Five Corners area as work to repair the overhead lights continues.

The department posted an advisory to its Facebook page at 8 a.m. Monday telling people to avoid the area or expect traffic delays if they do drive in the area.

Crews work on repairing the lights at Five Corners in Braintree on Monday morning.

"MassDOT reports it’ll be some time before the lights are back up," the post said. "Detours are being put in place."

Hanover police and fire report trees down, car crash

Hanover police and fire are responding to multiple storm-related calls, according to the fire department's Facebook page.

A large tree fell onto a vehicle at 1024 Main St., firefighters reported on social media. The driver of the vehicle was evaluated and no injuries were reported.

Other reported incidents include:

Downed trees in the road and subsequent pulled power lines were reported in the area of Old Farm Road and Essex Street, making the area currently impassable.

A tree branch on a power line was reported at 874 Circuit St., Engine 1 to the area of 874 Circuit Street for the tree branch on the utility lines.

There was a two-car crash at 778 Washington St. for the two car MVC.

Broadway is shut down from Cross Street to Center Street for trees on wires.

A tree down at75 Mill St. Involved power lines

Lower South Shore hit hard

Carver is experiencing the highest concentration of outages, with nearly 2,800 customers affected as of 9 a.m. That figure accounts for nearly half of all Eversource customers in the town.

There are 1,384 outages in Kingston reported and 2,568 in Plymouth.

Flights grounded at Logan Airport

Flights at Logan International Airport were grounded as of about 11 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore power outages, trees-down-road-closures-flooding