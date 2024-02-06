Storm wreaks havoc on state: Brutal winds leave at least two dead, thousands without power

Feb. 5—A powerful atmospheric river that made its way across California over the weekend resulted in at least two deaths, including a Yuba City man, and thousands left without power — causing the closure of several schools and government offices.

In Yuba-Sutter, the storm produced some of the highest winds the area has seen in recent years, leaving widespread damage in its wake — toppling trees, ripping signs off of buildings, damaging power lines and in one case, killing a Yuba City resident.

"These were the highest wind gusts since January 2008, when at least one gust of wind reached 80 miles per hour in Sutter County," Chuck Smith, a public information officer for Sutter County, told the Appeal.

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday night, during one of the most intense periods of the storm, an 82-year-old Yuba City man was killed after a "very large redwood tree" fell on him, police said.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on Tres Picos Drive in Yuba City after receiving a report that a tree had fallen on someone. That person was identified Monday as 82-year-old David Gomes of Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said.

The Yuba City Police Department said when officers arrived at the scene, Gomes was "lying underneath a very large redwood tree in his backyard." Life-saving measures were made, however paramedics were unable to revive Gomes.

"Through the investigation, it appeared he was possibly using a ladder to try and clear the tree away from his residence when it fell on him," the police department said on social media. "The reporting party, who was also a neighbor, last saw the male around 3 p.m. this afternoon and believed they heard the tree fall around 5 p.m. this afternoon."

According to Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the governor's Office of Emergency Services, another death related to a falling tree occurred in Santa Cruz County.

As a result of the storm damage, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency declaration. Ferguson said statewide, as many as 875,000 Californians were without electricity at the peak of the storm's damage, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Power and closures

According to officials with Yuba County, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, 8,822 households in the county were still without power. Earlier, at about 10:30 a.m., 14,469 Yuba County households were without power, down from 23,197 households, the county said.

"We're hearing from PG&E that restoration to power in some locations will take longer than 24 hours; they aim to operate a Community Resource Center in the foothills at some point tomorrow (Tuesday)," county officials said. "In the meantime, Yuba County is opening a resource center at our Yuba County Health & Human Services facility, located at 5730 Packard Avenue in Linda. You can charge your devices, connect to Wi-Fi, have access to restrooms, microwaves and heat. This will operate from 3-6 p.m. today (Monday) and during business hours tomorrow (Tuesday) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter the main lobby and you will see signs pointing you to the Peach/Yuba conference room."

As of about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Ramirez Road was reopened to traffic with road closures still in place on South Beale Road at Bradshaw Road in Wheatland, River Run Drive at River Bank Drive in Linda, Old Dobbins Road at Marysville Road in Dobbins, Hammonton-Smartsville Road from Griffith to Brophy in Linda, Seventh Avenue from Okmulgee Avenue to Fleming Way in Olivehurst, and North Beale Road from Griffith to Brophy in Linda.

"Our Yuba County Public Works road crew has been out this morning working to safely remove road hazards, which includes downed lines and trees and debris," Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said on social media. "We appreciate your patience (and safe driving!) as staff work their way through the community."

In Sutter County, more than 10,000 customers were without power and by 2:30 p.m. that number had been reduced to just more than 5,000, Smith said.

"Several Sutter County offices are closed today (Monday) due to power outages that have impacted several parts of California, including 10,548 customers in Sutter County still without power as of 8:40 a.m. (6,712 Yuba City customers, 608 Live Oak customers, and 3,228 in the unincorporated area)," the county said on social media. "Sutter County offices closed today (Monday) include the offices at 1130, 1160, and 1190 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City; Behavioral Health Services at 1965 Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City; the Probation Department, the Public Defender's Office, and Child Support Services. Victim Services is operating out of 463 Second Street today (Monday) instead of 1130 Civic Center Blvd."

According to Smith, PG&E said the power outage will remain for "multiple days" for some customers and Sutter County was exploring the possibility of opening a shelter, if needed.

Smith said 12 roads in Sutter County were closed due to flooding, downed trees and power lines, or failed pipes.

"All four roads through the Sutter Bypass (north to south, Pass Road, Franklin Road, Hughes Road, Sacramento Avenue) are closed because of runoff from the Sacramento River entering the bypass system," Smith said in an email to the Appeal. "Excess river water is flowing across the Tisdale and Colusa weirs into the bypass system. Tomorrow (Tuesday), water is forecast to flow over the Moulton Weir, adding to the water in the bypass."

Smith said a road crew cleaned up a small mud slide on Pass Road through the Sutter Buttes on Sunday night.

Along with various road and county office closures, several area schools also closed.

All schools in the Marysville Joint Unified School District were closed Monday due to "widespread power outages and roadway conditions." Officials expected to reopen schools on Tuesday.

Yuba City Unified School District closed several school sites, including April Lane, Bridge Street, King Avenue and Albert Powell High School. All others remained open.

"We are continuing to make every effort to minimize disruptions to learning while prioritizing safety," the district told parents at about 6:19 a.m. Monday morning. "Transportation is still happening in our district and they are taking every safety precaution as they transport our students to school."

Along with other area schools, Yuba College was closed on Monday due to power outages, including its Marysville campus and Sutter County center.