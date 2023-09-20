Storms are back in Miami. Will tropical disturbance bring change? What forecasts say

When will it be fall, y’all?

In South Florida, it seems maybe cooler fall temperatures and drier air will arrive by winter.

That’s an exaggeration, of course. But since Friday, with steady thunderstorms and temperatures of 90, it seems summer isn’t about to give up its rule.

Pattern change?

“We’re really not looking at much of a pattern change, at least through the short term. So while we are approaching fall, it’s not really looking like it weather-wise for South Florida yet,” said George Rizzuto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

The pattern of scattered to numerous afternoon thunderstorms into early evening holds through Friday. The strongest thunderstorms may boast gusty winds with blasts around 45 mph and the possibility of isolated severe gusts to 60 mph. The continued rain could yield flooding. Small hail with some of these storms is not out of the question, either.

The risk of flooding runs from Homestead to Fort Lauderdale, according to CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

Scattered thunderstorms are also the pattern for the Florida Keys through the week, with a 60% storm chance Wednesday and 50% into the weekend, with chances highest in the afternoons, according to the weather service in Key West.

Rizzuto says the pattern enhancing all of this moisture owes to a frontal boundary that is draped over the Lake Okeechobee region.

Rain and storm chances are 90% Wednesday and Thursday and 60% Friday for South Florida.

The heat index also remains between 99 to 104 degrees. Rip currents, especially at Palm Beach County beaches, are a risk. Beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward may also see rip currents.

READ MORE: Miami losing daylight at equinox. When does fall start? How early will it get dark?

Fall change

The weather systems in the Atlantic Ocean as of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A low pressure area just off Florida’s southeast coast that has a 30% chance of turning into a depression as it moves north later this week could bring a little bit drier air to the Florida peninsula for the weekend, Rizzuto said.

“Less coverage of showers and storms for the weekend — not totally dry but it won’t be as numerous and as drenching as it has been this week and through the rest of this work week,” he said.

Rain chances are 50% Saturday, 60% Sunday and 70% Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms more likely in the afternoon hours.

We’re still looking at upper-80s, low-90s temperatures, so the heat we’ve also been feeling will stick around.

“We’ve just got to get a good, clean cold front to get that drier and cooler air,” Rizzuto said. “Not looking like we’ll have one on the horizon, at least yet.”