Storms blow through central Pennsylvania
Thunderstorms rolled through Pennsylvania, with the region experiencing heavy rain and winds throughout the afternoon and early evening.
Thunderstorms rolled through Pennsylvania, with the region experiencing heavy rain and winds throughout the afternoon and early evening.
There is a chance of severe weather today in central Pennsylvania.
Callers comment on enforcing the speed limit, the cost of public comment and more
As spring break gets going this week in South Florida, the National Weather Service has extended the high rip current risk warning for the waters off Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Daria Rose, who was sent home on the first night of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, says she spent $4,000 on wardrobe and beauty items for the show.
Showers and t-storms likely this afternoon and evening.
The song "Cat Scratch Fever may be playful in nature, but the disease is no laughing matter (and neither are the fleas that spread it).
Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for March 7, 2021
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed they are halfway to their fundraising goal. The two launched a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine on Friday.
If you filled up your tank Sunday in Holland, you likely paid around $3.89 per gallon. Those numbers continued in the early morning hours Monday, but are expected to rise — and fast.
One of the greatest things about Social Security is that you're not tied down to one specific filing age. The earliest age you can claim Social Security is age 62. You also have the option to delay your Social Security filing past FRA and snag a higher monthly benefit for life.
U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls in its unprovoked attack of Ukraine, while the Kremlin appears to recruit Syrian fighters.
The 2022 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Patients infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 remain contagious for just as long as patients infected with earlier variants, according to a small study. Researchers took blood samples from 56 newly-diagnosed patients, including 37 with Delta infections and 19 with Omicron infections. Regardless of which variant or whether or not they had been vaccinated or boosted, study participants "shed live virus for, on average, about 6 days after symptoms (began), and... about one in four people shed live virus for over 8 days," said Dr. Amy Barczak of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who coauthored a report posted on medRxiv https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.01.22271582v1 ahead of peer review.
Attempts over the years to overturn the ban on pumping gas have been unsuccessful. Many responses to lifting this ban went something like: “NO NO NO!”
Trudging up boggy hills with a shovel over one shoulder and sporting muddy walking boots is a look few fashion models would embrace.
A YouTuber has shared new footage of a mummified “zombie” shark found in an abandoned aquarium. The shark itself isn’t actually a zombie, of course. However, mold and exposure to air have given the shark the look of a zombified creature you’d expect to see in a sci-fi movie. “Zombie” shark images are truly haunting … The post Images of this ‘zombie’ shark will haunt your nightmares forever appeared first on BGR.
Jameis Winston is the favorite to re-sign with New Orleans and start in 2022, but ESPN reports the Saints could instead trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo:
If you’re looking to switch things up in the kitchen, try these surprisingly yummy recipes.
Michigan hockey is the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten hockey tournament and swept MSU in the first round by a combined 12-1 score.
A picture of empty strollers left for Ukrainian refugees on a Polish train station platform quickly went viral.