Storms will bring flooding, wind, tornado threats to Charlotte region

Severe Weather Center 9 is forecasting a powerful storm system to come to our area on Tuesday.

Rain will begin early Tuesday morning and grow heavier as the day goes on. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the afternoon and could add up to 3 inches or more out west.

ALSO READ: December has been one of Charlotte’s wettest months this year

Charlotte is expected to get about 2 to 3 inches of rain.

The expected totals will likely lead to flooding concerns for the region, from Charlotte to areas farther west.

Another cause for concern will be strong winds. The 20 to 30 mph winds will likely lead to power outages and downed trees. There’s also a tornado risk for the afternoon from Charlotte to the eastern part of the region.

Preparing for the storm

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones opened an emergency center in anticipation of the severe weather.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Operations Center will be staffed through the duration of the storm.

“We are expecting a strong weather event tomorrow, thunderstorm, several inches of rain, we will likely see some downed trees and power outages,” Jones said.

Really dangerous storm on the south side of this same system down in Florida. We may have a brief spin up threat here as well later this afternoon. Higher tornado risk is much farther into the deep south and to our east today. https://t.co/KkhFmfnMF2 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 9, 2024

Along Little Sugar Creek Greenway, Channel 9 observed crews removing several piles of wood to prevent a blockage.

Debris was also being cleared out of the greenway, which houses one of more than 100,000 storm drains in the city of Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County Stormwater Services provided advice on what residents should do if they see a blockage in their neighborhood.

“We’ve been pretty proactive in getting rid of all the blockages from the last storm. So this was pretty much the last one that we knew of. And so, if you see a blockage in your neighborhood, call 311, and we’ll take a look and see if we can get out there,” said Senior Communication Specialist with Mecklenburg County Stormwater Services, John Wendel.

READ MORE: Schools adjust schedules for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

Lincoln County

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned from emergency officials in Lincoln County that they ground is still soaked from the weekend’s rain.

They expect wind speeds to reach 55 mph, and some residents told Lemon they’re concerned about the huge trees populating many Lincolnton neighborhoods.

“It’s kinda scary,” Jody Link, who lives in a community off South Aspen Street in Lincolnton. She’s worried about the trees falling on her home.

Assistant Fire Chief Isaiah Herndon with the South Fork Volunteer Fire Department said they are preparing to respond to downed tree calls.

“We have chain saws that we keep fueled, the chains sharpened,” Herndon said.

Herndon says a heavy rain could force the South Fork River over the bridge.

Emergency officials ask for people to stay alert and watch the weather.

Everything dies down by mid-evening, and the rest of the week will be calm and cool.

(WATCH BELOW: Swift water crews prepare for storms)







