Storms bring heavy rain to central Pennsylvania
Heavy rain fell across parts of central Pennsylvania on Oct. 16.
The resurgent phenomenon typically has effects far from its normal Pacific Ocean locale.
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
Rain and snow will develop along the Front Range this afternoon, with wet roads and 40s for the evening commute.
The President of the Canary Islands says the eruption is the "most damaging volcano in Europe in the last 100 years."
In Carson, a smell like rotten eggs from the Dominguez Channel has been sickening residents for nearly two weeks. Anger is growing.
One of three escaped zebras in Maryland was found dead, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.
A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.
Huge wind turbines are pushing the limits of what ports and installation vessels can handle.
As the government seeks an end to drift gill net fishing, a once booming swordfish industry draws its last breaths.
An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.
What time of day are deer most active? Are there more this year? What should you do if you hit one? Answers to some common questions.
The blaze has sent toxic smoke billowing southeast of Santa Barbara, triggering air quality advisories in Los Angeles and other counties.
More than 4,000 people outraged over ongoing power outages in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico marched Friday to decry how the lack of electricity has affected their health, work and children’s schooling. Many of them demanded the ouster of Luma, a private company that took over the island’s transmission and distribution of power on June 1. “We’re tired of coming home and discovering that we have no lights,” said Mayra Rivera, 55, adding she is especially worried about her parents, who are in their 90s, and the sweltering heat they face at home.
Scientists are concerned about the impact of the rogue non-native herd near Escobar's former ranch.
The mayor of Imperial Beach, California, says big oil wants him to drop the lawsuit demanding the industry pay for the climate crisis Serge Dedina: ‘The only conspiracy is [that] a bunch of suits and fossil-fuel companies decided to pollute the earth and make climate change worse, and then lie about it.’ Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Serge Dedina is a surfer, environmentalist and mayor of Imperial Beach, a small working-class city on the California coast. He is also, if the fossil
A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.
Crews make significant progress on the Alisal fire, with containment jumping from 5% to 41%.
Maine's beloved puffins suffered one of their worst years for reproduction in decades this summer due to a lack of the small fish they eat. Puffins are seabirds with colorful beaks that nest on four small islands off the coast of Maine. Only about a quarter of the birds were able to raise chicks this summer, said Don Lyons, director of conservation science for the National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute in Bremen, Maine.
Biden unveiled a report on Friday to fight the threat climate change poses to the economy, with a top economist saying "inaction is not an option."
In the shadow of a Pueblo coal plant, a giant joint solar project between a utility and steel company could help "re-industrialize" the U.S. economy.