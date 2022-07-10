Storms bring heavy rain and hail to Minnesota

Associated Press

Officials from more than a dozen nations and several international organizations met Friday to discuss how to help Haiti tackle soaring violence and hold general elections as soon as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse a year ago. Canada and the European Union each pledged an additional $3.9 million to help Haiti, adding to more than $294 million in international aid that has been promised since December. “I don’t want to sugarcoat anything,” Nichols said in a phone call with reporters.