Storms bring heavy rain and hail to Minnesota
Tony Laubach reports from Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where rain and hail are already impacting the area, as he waits for what tonight holds.
Afternoon storms on Saturday may be hail to parts of Central Florida.
Santana co-headlines Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater July 10 with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire.
Since their conception back in 2002, Crocs have been a hot topic, for better or for worse. Those who love them can’t stop wearing them and those who hate them are consistently vocal...
Former President Donald Trump hinted he could return to the White House in a potential 2024 bid during a rally in Las Vegas on Friday, when he criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the country.
A crime scene reverted to cherished town square on Sunday as police tape and barricades came down at the site of America's most recent mass killing.
While there is ample macroeconomic uncertainty keeping the Nasdaq down, the market is a forward-looking machine. The slightest easy in conditions could turn things around.
The U.S. Department of Defense depends upon small manufacturers to keep our equipment operational. This necessity is becoming an insurmountable task.
Officials from more than a dozen nations and several international organizations met Friday to discuss how to help Haiti tackle soaring violence and hold general elections as soon as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse a year ago. Canada and the European Union each pledged an additional $3.9 million to help Haiti, adding to more than $294 million in international aid that has been promised since December. “I don’t want to sugarcoat anything,” Nichols said in a phone call with reporters.
Panda eyes? We don't know her.
Don’t expect to kill poison ivy by simply cutting the vine. Here are some tips to keep the itch-inducing plant away.
Both of these cars are collectibles now!
Ukrainian president says move is ‘normal’ and new candidates are being readied
Meraxes gigas was described as a meat-eating, Tyrannosaurus rex-like dinosaur in a new study.
Six people were injured Friday night when a car jumped the curb and struck a table outside a Chicago restaurant.
A report from an investigation into the Riverside County social services system has found that the Turpin siblings were "failed" and details recommendations to improve outcomes for children.
President Joe Biden said Sunday he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn't seem like “a great option.”
With this one-layer makeup hack, you can say goodbye to piling on all of your products this summer.
Supermarket shelves stand empty because distribution centers are blocked by farmers. Dutch farmers are embroiled in a summer of discontent that shows no sign of abating. Government plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia that they say threatens to wreck their agricultural way of life and put them out of business.
When Buffett backs growth stocks, it's worth paying attention. Especially when they're on sale.
The Australian was beaten in four sets by Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final.